The above words from Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice" might be the roar of a nation's freedom of thought and the right to a public education system free from book bannings, book burnings, decimation of curriculum (thought and mind control); one in which teachers are respected, emotionally and morally supported; and paid commensurately to their value in the responsibility of educating and caring for our children. Our children — the national, human and personal treasures which should be most important to us — are not reflected in actual support, especially financial, by many localities, states or the actions and inactions as evidenced by our Congress.
It is time to rescue our public education system from extremists who wish to rewrite history by burying the truth, hiding reality and robbing our children of the right to "know" through misinformation, disinformation, lies and continued reelection of extremist, mercenary, power motivated and empty politicians, instead of public servants.
What will teachers face as they return to school, take a deep breath, open their classrooms, minds, and hearts, and begin working with our children for another school year? For one thing, little respect for their education, training, competence, professionalism and dedication, not only by many parents, but by the increasingly politicized and weaponized school boards which are supposed to be helping and supporting teachers in their efforts.
The workload and responsibilities only continue to increase as the qualified teacher shortage also increases. Nationally, 45% of public schools have current vacancies. As of February, one-fourth of our teacher positions were vacant. 1½ years ago, teachers in Kentucky were paid slightly 21% less than their peer professionals with similar education and experience. A recent survey by The Economic Policy Institute shows the disparity has increased to 24.7%.
And many parents and legislatures still say that our children are so important. But we know that public schools are becoming lower in states' budget priorities especially in K-12. From 2006-2021, General Fund Appropriations for this most important level of education was 44%. In 2022-2023, the average appropriation was 37% of the budgets.
Teachers' pay is only one of the casualties. The average supplies budget per classroom last school year, nationally, was $200. During that same year, the average, out-of-pocket, personal expenditures for classroom supplies by each teacher was $820.14.
Can you imagine the lunacy of telling each soldier going into battle that although you will need 100 bullets, we can only give you 20? You will need to buy and provide the other 80. "Good luck and be careful."
Can you imagine the absurdity of the Pentagon needing to have bake sales and silent auctions to finance their almost trillion-dollar budget within the giant military-industrial complex? (However, some have said that there is already much silent buying and selling within the military, political and industrial triangle).
But the biggest impediments facing teachers, students and education may be the generalized attack on truth, and history, and a continuing effort to replace public education with private education to control minds, thoughts, and also to divert tax dollars from education budgets to make room for tax cuts for the wealthy and the large corporations. Success in this area will decrease overall educational standards, well educated teachers, proper regulations, and equal educational opportunities for all children. Part of the process is the extremist and fascist book banning, library defunding and curriculum censorship in an effort to not only rewrite history but to control future thought and behavior.
Last school year, there were 1,477 book bannings, with 874 unique titles, and multiple library "shutdowns." In Georgia, a Cobb Elementary School teacher was fired for reading her class a book she bought at a school fair because the book had a message of accepting and embracing "differences." This "offended" some parents.
There were far right attacks by extremist parents who spread misinformation, disinformation and lies because of their political agenda. In New Jersey, teachers had and have to defend themselves against lies, defamation and death threats. Organizations, such as Moms for Liberty, are trying to erase Black history, LGBTQ+ rights, proper curriculum and library holdings to create their form of society. Article 13 of the United Nations Children Rights Declaration (of which the U.S. is a signatory), says, "The child shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive, and impart information of all kinds…"
The history of the U.S. is a narrative of a nation and the continual struggle for the right of history and ideas to be available for people to think and act on their own. It is a history of the freedom of all people to be who they are, the freedom of ideas to enlighten human souls, the freedom of children to be educated in the facts of reality and the way of truth. We must be aware, educate ourselves, push back, and always vote. "The truth is out there." You cannot hide it forever; no matter how deep you bury it. "The truth will out."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com
