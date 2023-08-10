The above words from Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice" might be the roar of a nation's freedom of thought and the right to a public education system free from book bannings, book burnings, decimation of curriculum (thought and mind control); one in which teachers are respected, emotionally and morally supported; and paid commensurately to their value in the responsibility of educating and caring for our children. Our children — the national, human and personal treasures which should be most important to us — are not reflected in actual support, especially financial, by many localities, states or the actions and inactions as evidenced by our Congress. 

It is time to rescue our public education system from extremists who wish to rewrite history by burying the truth, hiding reality and robbing our children of the right to "know" through misinformation, disinformation, lies and continued reelection of extremist, mercenary, power motivated and empty politicians, instead of public servants.  

Glenn Ballard

