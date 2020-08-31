I read with great interest Austin Horn’s tightly focused article (“FOCUS: What we know about Mayor Bill May’s use of PR firm Boxcar”) in The State Journal’s Aug. 27-29 edition.
The timeline Mr. Horn laid out concerning the mayor’s hiring of a Louisville public relations firm was clear and concise. He had good sources, usually the horse’s mouth, plus email chains, internal communications and public records.
He offered details without clutter, facts without spin and proved a solid reporter, able to connect dots and do so without shading or sensationalizing.
In other words, Austin Horn has proved me completely correct. And friends, nothing is quite as gratifying as being proved right in a public forum.
Not about the Boxcar hiring; I have no more knowledge about Boxcar, the work they did or the fees they were paid than the average citizen.
All that I know about it is what I’ve read in The State Journal.
Which is exactly the point I made in a column that appeared in these pages a few months back (“Guest columnist: The State Journal is Frankfort's newspaper,” April 20). I said at the time that this newspaper is vitally important to Frankfort. Without Mr. Horn’s look at the facts surrounding the extent of the work produced by Boxcar for the City of Frankfort, you and I would be completely in the dark about it.
But because The State Journal is Frankfort’s newspaper, from top headline to last paragraph in the classifieds, this is the only place to learn about local happenings. If you need to know what’s going on, this is the news source you need.
Herein I offer no opinion about whether the public relations company should have been hired or how much it should be paid; that’s the job of the mayor and the city commissioners to determine.
I do know that consistently clear messaging in troubled times is extremely important; upon that we can all agree.
And that brings me back to Mr. Horn and this newspaper; no other news source, neither TV, radio, news online or in print, ever looked at this story. Now, we have a very good understanding of what happened, when it occurred, who was involved and how it affects our community.
Thanks to The State Journal and to Mr. Horn for valuable local reporting.
John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.