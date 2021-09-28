The objective is to raise environmental awareness as simply and quickly as possible.
• Anyone who owns any land — a farm, a lawn — can designate that land as a “wilderness farm.”
Designating your land as a wilderness farm does not require you to apply to any government program or mind any government regulation. Nobody has to pass any legislation to let you do it. To designate your land as a wilderness farm you don’t need anybody’s permission, you don’t have to ask or tell anyone.
• You just do it.
If you wish, you can put up a sign showing that you’ve done it — having a sign is your option. Your sign might simply say "wilderness farm.” It might also include your farm name, such as Dancing Meadow Wilderness Farm, or Cedar Rock Wilderness Farm. Your sign might also say "wildlife sanctuary" or "nature conservation area," or any such words of your choice expressing your feelings toward nature.
• You decide.
There are no rules. The wilderness farm concept does not require anyone to submit to any standardized requirements whatsoever. If you own the land — farm, forest or lawn — you may do with it as you please within existing societal laws. Designating your land as a wilderness farm does not change that.
• The important thing accomplished is what is indicated — what you’re telling the world — when you take the concrete step of designating your land as a wilderness farm — and perhaps put up a sign.
It indicates that you respect the variety of trees, bushes and plants that grow on your land, and that you choose, in your own way, to protect and preserve the native flora that you control on your own land.
It indicates that you care about the wildlife that lives on or passes through your land, and you probably will act, in your own way, to protect your local critters from being hunted — or unreasonably overhunted.
It indicates that you probably will not permit anyone to log off your big mature hardwoods, and that if you cut any trees it will normally be for reasons other than commercial logging. It indicates that you will not permit your big beautiful evergreens to be cut down and sold off for commercial processing into cat litter.
It indicates that you favor a lifestyle in which modern technological conveniences can be responsibly used and enjoyed in ways that are harmonious with, and do not endanger, the natural environment around you.
Designating your land as a wilderness farm moreover makes a clear statement that you wish to preserve the natural environment, in ways that you decide, and pass it on for the next generations to enjoy.
The wilderness farm concept can greatly promote broad public awareness of conservation and responsible stewardship of farms and other private lands, in whatever state of nature they presently exist. Designation will raise public awareness that many Americans value the land and a healthy natural environment.
Every small sign that goes up identifying a self-designated wilderness farm represents one more vote for these values, publicly cast for all to see.
If you like the wilderness farm concept, you can help promote it — by word of mouth, by sharing this page, however. If you own land of any size or nature — from a farm or forest to the yard around your urban home — you may designate your land as a wilderness farm. If you don’t own land perhaps you know other persons who do, and you can acquaint them with the wilderness farm concept.
• The objective is to raise environmental awareness as simply and quickly as possible, and instigate new thousands of grass roots personal actions taken to offset global warming.
William "Don" Coffey, of Frankfort, is retired and "pursues special interests concerned with understanding the interface of science and spirituality, including ethical implications, and applying such understandings in the details of daily living." He is the author of the biography “Paul Sawyier, Kentucky Artist,” several plays and stage productions of ancient music and dance. He can be reached at dscoffey9@mis.net
