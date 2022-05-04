When local artist and Together Frankfort coordinator Karen Carey delivered a certificate of appreciation to Wicked Glass and Wanderlust Designs for selling recycled, organic materials, hemp T-shirts and sustainable items, the owner expressed sincere appreciation and said Carey’s questions about what businesses can do to improve our environment and make it healthier and cleaner encouraged her to think of other things she could do. This is a conversation we had hoped to get started.
In recognition of Earth Day, Frankfort’s downtown businesses recently shared things they are doing for our planet. Carey designed a certificate that included a summary of what each local business is doing for the environment. These certificates of appreciation from Together Frankfort have been displayed on windows and doors of 17 participating businesses. From Completely Kentucky’s 59 solar panels that offset 75% of their electric use, to Andy’s Artisan Bread’s composting coffee grounds, Jessie’s Art Gallery’s recycling glass and cardboard, Broadway Clay recycling clay, Poor Richard’s creative partnerships with other businesses committed to climate action, Capital Cellars choice to sell local and organic beverages, and so many of our businesses using LED bulbs, bio-degradable products, recycling as many items as possible, and avoiding the use of plastic and styrofoam, we recognize the efforts of downtown businesses to preserve and protect our environment. There isn’t room to list all their efforts, so be sure to look for the posters describing all the different ways to help!
The other businesses with certificates of appreciation for their ecologically conscientious activities are: Capital Gallery, Elks Lodge #530, Frankfort School of Ballet, Goodwood, Local’s Food Hub and Pizza Pub, Mortimer Bibb’s Public House, Old Capitol Antiques, Paul Sawyier Public Library, Rebecca Ruth, and Yes Arts!
In addition to focusing on our local business community, Together Frankfort also celebrated Earth Day 2022 at River View Park with guest speakers, Dr. Paul Vincelli, a University of Kentucky professor with extensive knowledge of climate change, and Jody Thompson, Kentucky State University professor who presented information about forest ecology. They shared power point presentations to educate our guests on what is happening now and predictions for the future. After the presentations, Dr. Vincelli said scientists are instructed not to "scare the public," but there was a sense of urgency in his efforts to share his concerns regarding the rising of the Earth’s temperature and extreme weather conditions taking place now.
Also at River View, nine organizations educated us on a variety of community efforts to improve the quality of our environment and to share information. The Sewer Department of the City of Frankfort provided a model showing how river water becomes drinking water, Parks and Recreation gave away trees, Moms Demand Action shared how to BE SMART regarding gun safety, Farmer’s Market educated kids on how a variety of vegetables grow, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Progress Kentucky, the Audubon Society, Frankfort School of Ballet and Together Frankfort shared information on their respective organizations and how to become involved. There were fun activities for kids, Mother Earth and Stephen Frank (for whom Frankfort was named) made appearances, and the weather on this Earth Day was perfect.
Many business owners and residents of Frankfort are showing love and respect for Earth by recycling, re-using, re-purposing everything allowed and by conserving energy whenever possible. One guest for our Earth Day event wore a shirt that read, "There Is No Plan(et) B." So very true!
Judy Goddard, of Frankfort, is one of the Together Frankfort coordinators. She can be emailed at judygoddard360@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.