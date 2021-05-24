Since moving to Frankfort we have been shopping at the Franklin County Farmers Market. We have become regular customers for some vendors.

Bluegrass Meadows is one of those vendors with whom we have both a customer and personal connection. We have gotten to know Diana Hogan and we are fairly regular customers.

But there is more going on in the background than just Diana selling beef from her freezers that she lugs to the market each week on a trailer.

Mark Strickland

Mark Strickland

Diana’s mother, Bettie Mefford, died recently, but we learned over the years how much she contributed to the business. Until we read the obituary, we did not know the impact she had on family, friends and Frankfort.

She farmed and raised cattle and more recently contributed items for sale at the market, including hand-sewn towels and items baked in her kitchen. It is family land where the grass-fed cattle currently roam and Bettie, with her love of farming, clearly passed on this love to Diana.

But Diana obviously got more than just farming and baking skills from her mother because of the way she treats her customers and friends.

We met Bettie in our first few years visiting the farmers market and bought beef. I am sure she had an indirect influence on our lives through the farmers market and through Diana, whom we now count as a friend. In those early days, we were simply Bettie’s customers, not knowing or even thinking very deeply where this business relationship would lead.

So, in your interactions with people, you should look deeper and maybe you can discover those things you feel but never see. If you make a real effort you might imagine the people who influenced their lives and how they have had an indirect impact on you before you read an obituary in the newspaper.

More than ever, we need to try to understand each other. Those that touch you with a positive impact are easy to appreciate and, if you try, you can imagine a Bettie in their past.

But we need to better understand those who don’t seem so pleasant and try to imagine how that legacy might have been passed on. Was it an old grumpy relative, a Facebook group or one of their current but misdirected friends? The world won’t get much better unless we gain a better understanding of those we interact with and of ourselves.

Thanks, Bettie, for the lesson we did not even know you were teaching.

Mark Strickland, of Frankfort, is a retired software developer, amateur photographer and technology tinker. He has called Frankfort home for over 10 years. He can be emailed at markstricklandmail@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription