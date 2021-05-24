Since moving to Frankfort we have been shopping at the Franklin County Farmers Market. We have become regular customers for some vendors.
Bluegrass Meadows is one of those vendors with whom we have both a customer and personal connection. We have gotten to know Diana Hogan and we are fairly regular customers.
But there is more going on in the background than just Diana selling beef from her freezers that she lugs to the market each week on a trailer.
Diana’s mother, Bettie Mefford, died recently, but we learned over the years how much she contributed to the business. Until we read the obituary, we did not know the impact she had on family, friends and Frankfort.
She farmed and raised cattle and more recently contributed items for sale at the market, including hand-sewn towels and items baked in her kitchen. It is family land where the grass-fed cattle currently roam and Bettie, with her love of farming, clearly passed on this love to Diana.
But Diana obviously got more than just farming and baking skills from her mother because of the way she treats her customers and friends.
We met Bettie in our first few years visiting the farmers market and bought beef. I am sure she had an indirect influence on our lives through the farmers market and through Diana, whom we now count as a friend. In those early days, we were simply Bettie’s customers, not knowing or even thinking very deeply where this business relationship would lead.
So, in your interactions with people, you should look deeper and maybe you can discover those things you feel but never see. If you make a real effort you might imagine the people who influenced their lives and how they have had an indirect impact on you before you read an obituary in the newspaper.
More than ever, we need to try to understand each other. Those that touch you with a positive impact are easy to appreciate and, if you try, you can imagine a Bettie in their past.
But we need to better understand those who don’t seem so pleasant and try to imagine how that legacy might have been passed on. Was it an old grumpy relative, a Facebook group or one of their current but misdirected friends? The world won’t get much better unless we gain a better understanding of those we interact with and of ourselves.
Thanks, Bettie, for the lesson we did not even know you were teaching.
Mark Strickland, of Frankfort, is a retired software developer, amateur photographer and technology tinker. He has called Frankfort home for over 10 years. He can be emailed at markstricklandmail@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.