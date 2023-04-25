With spring in full swing and Earth Month upon us, now is the perfect time for educators to think outside the classroom and utilize one of the best teaching tools we have at our disposal: the great outdoors. At the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education (KAEE), this is the kind of work we do year-round.

As a part of the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) Affiliate Network, KAEE is taking part in a pledge campaign known as Outside for 5, encouraging teachers and educators in Kentucky to engage in outdoor learning for at least five minutes a day, five days a week, or any meaningful amount of time.

Ashley Hoffman

Ashley Hoffman

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription