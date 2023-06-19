Justice delayed…. 

Juneteenth is upon us, but what exactly does that mean? Why is it considered an American holiday and why on earth do black people call it Freedom Day? Why do they not recognize the Fourth of July as Independence Day? The answer to that question is that we do. We also recognize that on July 4, 1776, we were considered chattel. Property that is owned — soul-less and incapable of feeling pain. Animals that had to be contained and tamed. There was no independence for African Americans on the Fourth of July. There was only the hope for death because only then would we know freedom again. 

Kristie Powe

