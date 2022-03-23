Every year, the General Assembly proposes a host of bills ostensibly aimed at improving Kentuckians’ quality of life. Though it’s always telling to ask “whose quality of life,” this year’s gamut of bills that have the potential to benefit wealthy Kentuckians and harm the rest of us is staggering. On the agenda are tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, woefully underfunded education and health in the new budget, and deep cuts to food, health and unemployment assistance. If these bills become law, they will push many Kentuckians deeper into poverty, leave many more struggling to keep a foothold in the middle class, and concentrate more resources into the hands of those already doing very well.
Here are some bills we’re tracking with great concern about their impact on quality of life in the commonwealth.
House Bill (HB) 4 takes what was already an incredibly frustrating unemployment insurance system and makes it stingier and harder to navigate. It drastically cuts the number of weeks people can get help after being laid off, forces more paperwork on claimants and explicitly pushes laid-off workers into lower-paying jobs outside their careers.
HB 7 is a tangle of new red tape and barriers for Kentuckians seeking assistance with groceries and medicine. Despite affordable food and health care creating the foundation for economic security, this bureaucratic maze of new eligibility rules, reporting mandates and paperwork tripwires would leave seniors, kids and underpaid workers hungrier and sicker. And it would cost the state a lot to implement.
Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 150 is another example of legislation that cuts help with groceries. Because of our state of emergency, Kentuckians who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been getting an average of 41% more toward groceries. But ending that emergency declaration early with SJR 150 means SNAP participants will see their benefits shrink by an average of $100 per month in May, pulling $50 million out of our economy each month we don’t have that extra funding.
HB 313 bans non-profits from helping to pay bail for those who can’t afford it, taking away one of the only ways for Kentuckians without financial means to avoid pretrial incarceration in our wealth-based detention system. So just because they can’t afford bail, folks who have not yet been convicted of a crime will have to sit in jail rather than participate as members of their family or society.
And at the same time that both chambers have proposed budgets that put less money into preschool, education, health and human services and infrastructure than is needed, there’s a chance the General Assembly will make future budgets even more sparse due to tax breaks to wealthy corporate interests and individuals.
There is a bevy of corporate tax giveaways under consideration, ranging from tax breaks for data centers operated by big corporations like Amazon, Facebook and Google to giveaways to investment bankers and reductions in businesses’ already historically low contributions to unemployment insurance.
And then of course there is HB 8, which lowers the income tax rate from 5% to 4% immediately, and eventually bottoms-out at a 0% income tax rate. HB 8 would ultimately serve up an annual $55,000 tax break (which is larger than the median household income in Kentucky) to millionaires, while doing next-to-nothing for the bottom 80%.
But HB 8 is not just a giveaway to rich Kentuckians — it also blows a billion-dollar hole through our state budget that will just get deeper and deeper — leaving us with less and less to afford education, health care, family supports and everything else we care about as a commonwealth.
If the legislature pairs nationally unparalleled attacks on our safety net with bills that shovel money out of the General Fund to rich corporate interests, it will lower the quality of life in Kentucky. Far from being “business friendly,” these bills would make Kentucky a worse place to live, raise a family and contribute to the economy.
But there is still time. The General Assembly can sustain a veto on HB 4, reverse course on HB 7, and leave behind bills addressing the symptom rather than the cause of wealth-based detention. They can chart a fiscally responsible course that protects our revenue stream so we can adequately invest in the foundations of our economy and wellbeing like high-quality child and elder care, strong public education, and healthy families and communities.
Dustin Pugel is senior policy analyst for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. He can be emailed through Anna Baumann at anna@kypolicy.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.