Bradford pear trees are in bloom and you can see their white-blossomed lollipop shapes everywhere around Frankfort, in yards, along roadways, and in fields. The white blossoms look pretty until you get up close and smell them. Literally and figuratively, they stink.
How are trees invasive, you might wonder. What’s the big deal if Bradford pear trees are not native? Many non-native trees and other plants are used in yards and landscaping to no ill effect. A few, however, escape the confines of their plantings and colonize land nearby so aggressively that they become invasive. Everyone knows what kudzu can do. Unfortunately, we have our own nemesis plants in Franklin County (including a few patches of kudzu).
Bradford pear are the most visible of the invaders right now. I used to think they were pretty, but I’ve learned that these trees split easily, overrun fields and forests, displace native species, and create food deserts for wildlife. Now I’m horrified at the swaths of white nearly everywhere you look. Like kudzu, Bradford pear were planted with good intentions, but the time has come to recognize that they are destructive to the health and well-being of the natural world.
Also visible right now are the light green honeysuckle bushes that skirt nearly every tree line, roadway, and neighborhood in Frankfort. These bushes have choked the land and prevent us from using and enjoying parks and private property. Before native trees leaf out, look at the forested hills around downtown and in the county, and you will see that the bush honeysuckle has infested our forests, too. Their presence is an ominous sign that forests may no longer naturally regenerate since trees cannot germinate in the soils under a dense bush honeysuckle thicket.
Loss of biodiversity might seem like an abstract concept, but you can observe it with your own eyes right here in Franklin County. Monocultures of non-native species translate into the loss of beautiful and productive places and ultimately trigger changes in the natural systems that we all rely on to survive. We cannot afford to continue to ignore the march of invasives across our landscape if we want to maintain our quality of life.
Thankfully, last year the City of Frankfort and the Franklin County Fiscal Court established a joint task force of experts and community stakeholders to create a plan for managing invasive pest plants. After nine months of work, the task force produced a plan that has now been adopted by the city and county. The plan identifies priority areas for invasive removal and makes policy and program recommendations for the community. As chair of the task force, I am happy that we have taken the first step in tackling the pest plant infestations on our doorstep. As the task force rolls out information and maps in the coming months, I encourage you to get involved and do your part to remove the invasives in your sphere of influence. Identify what’s good and what’s bad on your property and make invasive removal as routine as your yard work. We can help, so don’t hesitate to ask!
Together, we can make a difference. Here’s an example: Last week the task force, Extension, and multiple partners put a bounty on Bradford pear trees. Anyone who cut down a Bradford pear and brought a picture of it to the Extension office got a free native tree as a replacement. In total, our Bradford Pear Bounty Day encouraged people to cut down nearly 60 invasive trees with an average diameter of 13.7 inches. We will be hosting another Bounty Day in the fall, so mark your blooming trees now!
Non-native, invasive plants cause serious, costly impacts to the land. It’s time to realize that not every plant is good, and that the native trees and plants in our local ecosystem are precious and must be protected and nurtured.
Chris Schimmoeller chairs the Frankfort/Franklin County Joint Task Force on Invasives and is coordinator of RIP (Remove Invasives Partnership). She can be emailed at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com
