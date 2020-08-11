As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the road to Kentucky’s economic recovery will no doubt be longer than we would prefer, but the length of the journey will ultimately be decided by how we address three key issues: unemployment insurance, legal liability and the education and care for our children.
• Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund now has a balance of $0.
Mandated business closures and added regulations have created an unprecedented rise in unemployment insurance (UI) benefits claims due to layoffs from the pandemic. Kentucky’s UI Trust Fund carried a balance of about $618 million entering the pandemic, but the fund has dwindled down to zero as the state continues to lead the nation in unemployment.
In June, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky was approved for an $825 million federal loan just to allow the state’s UI Trust Fund to keep paying benefits. As the UI fund continues to dwindle, the only means to help replenish it — and pay back any federal loans — lies solely “on the back of employers,” state officials recently told lawmakers.
To address growing concerns with the UI Trust Fund, the business community has asked Beshear to allocate any remaining federal CARES Act dollars to help with the fund and has asked members of Kentucky’s federal delegation to support a forgivable loan.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce also has been looking to states like South Carolina that have opted to remove the pandemic time period from the evaluation they use to determine interest rates in efforts to avoid huge rate hikes for employers. A task force, like the one Kentucky formed in 2009 to address similar issues after the Great Recession, should also be established to ensure employers have a seat at the table in developing bipartisan solutions for this crisis.
• Liability protections must be passed to prevent businesses, schools and others from losing everything due to frivolous lawsuits.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Kentucky businesses and public agencies were asked to temporarily close their doors or greatly change their operations to curtail the spread of the coronavirus and keep all Kentuckians safe.
Employers throughout the state answered the call to protect us, and now is the time for us to protect them and restart the economy as we continue to recover from the crisis.
Frivolous lawsuits will only delay our recovery, stunt job growth and further challenge public services for all Kentuckians.
To address this, the business community and other key groups have asked the governor to work with the legislature to protect Kentucky’s recovery by enacting protections for businesses, schools and organizations that have followed all recommendations dealing with the pandemic. The same groups also have urged Kentucky’s federal delegation to include liability protections in any forthcoming COVID-19 legislation passed by Congress.
• The pandemic has created major academic hurdles for Kentucky students. We must save child care and ensure accountability to best serve parents and students.
As many working parents prepare to physically return to the workplace, they are finding that their previous child care arrangements are no longer available. Our workforce has already suffered a massive hit. If a significant percentage of our remaining workforce has to juggle taking care of their children while trying to work, it will severely challenge our economic progress.
Child care is among the most consequential industries for our economic recovery — it is essential for businesses, families and the workforce of today and tomorrow. We have asked the federal government for additional, targeted assistance for child care providers to ensure availability to as many families as possible.
At the same time, schools are working on plans to provide education for students who have not seen a classroom since early March. While school districts work to figure out how and when to safely bring students back, we must not drop the ball on measuring students’ academic progress. We are facing the greatest “summer slide” of all time, and our state will need to identify where gaps have grown and address those gaps to give our students the attention they deserve.
As the issues caused by the pandemic continue to stack up, it is critical we keep these three on the forefront for action as we push toward our economic recovery.
Ashli Watts is president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached by email at awatts@kychamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
• Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund now has a balance of $0.
What the author does not consider is what the federal government should be addressing. The state cannot print money to compensate for the shortfalls of these extra-exorbitant times of a 100 year global pandemic. The feds should not be loaning states money, it should be granting them the money. Desperate times calls for desperate measures. And these are really desperate times. The author continues to fail acknowledge this, in true Republican fashion, in both of her recent columns! But ignoring the problem with magical thinking is what the Trumplican Party does these daze!
"To address growing concerns with the UI Trust Fund, the business community has asked Beshear to allocate any remaining federal CARES Act dollars to help with the fund and has asked members of Kentucky’s federal delegation to support a forgivable loan."
How has that been working out for you? Deaf ears? No money!
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce should not be looking at red states like South Carolina for any fresh ideas on dealing with the economic woes resulting from the pandemic. They only have bad ideas, based on saving the butts of the ruling class. The interest rates are near zero right now and the Fed has no plans to raise them. And really, ensuring employers a seat at the table will not garner any bipartisan solutions for this crisis. That is blowing pure vape smoke out of their electronic cigs.
• "Liability protections must be passed to prevent businesses, schools and others from losing everything due to frivolous lawsuits."
Frivolous is a relative term! A frivolous lawsuit is any lawsuit that is filed with the intention of harassing, annoying, or disturbing the opposite party. If the actions of someone causes serious harm or death to others, they have legal merit. To resort to monikers like " frivolous lawsuits" is to persuade by emotion and not fact. Sometimes lawsuits are necessary in order to achieve justice.
Why would the author try to argue otherwise? If she were to suffer injuries in her auto due to the reckless or negligent actions of another driver, you can bet the farm that she would sue the daylight out of them.
Liability protections only protect those who do really stupid stuff, like prematurely opening schools, businesses and others BEFORE this virus is even close to being contained. Legal liability is one way to protect the vulnerable public FROM those Trumplicans whose only concerns are to give the illusion that COVID-19 isn't that big of a deal, and is almost over, because of Trump's outstanding leadership and fast action. This is but a clumsy attempt to win favor in the November election.
These businesses and schools need to be conscious of their legal liability when making risky decisions that can hurt, maim or kill tens of thousands of our citizens. I want these people to think long and hard about it before risking peoples lives! Whose side is she on? It certainly is not the best interest of the public.
Many Kentucky businesses and public agencies were asked to temporarily close their doors or greatly change their operations to curtail the spread of the coronavirus and keep all Kentuckians safe. But the federal government refused to address this pandemic from the top down, or provide any coherent leadership to coordinate our 50 state's attack. Incompetence has reigned supreme! Then, without doing the necessary hard work of getting the numbers down, and lack of coherent planning, the feds (and TRUMP particularly) started pushing to open everything back up while the rate of transmission was still way too high.
Anybody with any sense at all knew what was going to happen! Dr. Fauci warned us about the folly of these foolish actions, but they did it anyway, and therefore, wasted much of our Spring shutdown in all but a handful of states. Kentucky was lucky that we had a Democrat as Governor, or we would be in the crapper along with all of these other red states right now. But Beshear had his problems too, as the right wing churches and AG Daniel Cameron, started (to earn his GOP backing by) filing suits in cherry picked neoconservative courts, to block many of the Governor's Executive Orders that were helping us stay afloat. Bad Trumplicans, no donut!
"Employers throughout the state answered the call to protect us, and now is the time for us to protect them and restart the economy as we continue to recover from the crisis."
There she goes again, jumping the gun when she KNOWS that we are not even half way through this crisis. When the transmission numbers are increasing exponentially, YOU are losing the battle against COVD-19, and all of TRUMPTY DUMPTY's magical thinking and wishing it away, cannot put our economy back together again.
"Frivolous lawsuits will only delay our recovery, stunt job growth and further challenge public services for all Kentuckians."
Hog wash!
• The pandemic has created major academic hurdles for Kentucky students. We must save child care and ensure accountability to best serve parents and students.
We cannot open schools before we do the hard work to bring the transmission of the disease down to manageable levels, like much of the rest of the world. We are not there yet. We are not even going in the right direction. We need to be looking at New York, not South Carolina, or Florida, for the answers. We need to elect competent leaders on all levels, as the Trumplicans are blowing it biggly! The COVID-19 virus is a real stinker on following its genetically predetermined rules. We know what those rules are and the solution are simple, wear the mask, wash your hands and maintain social distancing. Simple to determine, but to difficult for the knuckleheads to follow. If they continue their present course of inaction, we are going to be in this dystopian landscape for a long time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.