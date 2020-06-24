The purpose of this note, and the many that will follow, is to provide you with recent and immediate future activity concerning the Second Street TIGER grant project.
• The utility work associated with the project continues on East Main Street between East Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Frankfort Plant Board’s waterline project, the Frankfort Sewer Department’s (FSD) sanitary sewer line project, and Columbia Gas’ gas main project have been completed. We now anticipate AT&T performing some fiber repair work on this section of East Main Street beginning in the mid-August timeframe.
• Recently, the city advertised for bids to replace 13 curb box inlets on East Main Street between Capital Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The lone bid received was rejected because it was well above the engineer’s estimate. The project has been re-advertised with a bid closing date of Wednesday. Any bids received will be evaluated and, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s involvement, a decision will be made to award a contract or identify the next step to be taken concerning these 13 curb box inlets. Upon completion of all this work, KYTC is planning to resurface this entire portion of East Main Street. We currently anticipate the resurfacing work to occur in late summer. The lane configuration for the resurfaced East Main Street hill has not yet been determined by KYTC.
• Strand Associates has received comments from a variety of interested parties concerning the 90% roadway and streetscape plans. They are finalizing these plans so they may be submitted in July to KYTC and the Federal Highway Administration for review and approval.
• Strand Associates has reached a tentative agreement with all affected property owners concerning right-of-way acquisitions. We anticipate right-of-way acquisition activities to be completed in July. As stated before, the right-of-way process must adhere to strict federal guidelines and requirements concerning property appraisal and acquisition.
• FPB and Columbia Gas are scheduled to, respectively, conduct waterline and gas main replacement work on Second Street this calendar year. As the utility work on East Main Street hill progresses toward completion, the utility activity will move to the Second Street corridor. We appreciate the community’s continuing patience and understanding as these long overdue utility projects are completed.
• We currently expect KYTC/Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) project development approval in mid-August. KYTC and FHWA will then obligate construction funding, which must be done by Sept. 30. We currently anticipate advertising for project construction bids this fall with construction activity beginning in early 2021.
We continue to develop a project stakeholder list with contact information so that we may keep interested parties informed of project status. We are also developing a separate property owner list with contact information.
Visit the TIGER project website at www.frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER
Chuck Knowles is the TIGER grant project manager for the City of Frankfort. He can be emailed at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov.
