In 2017, the City of Frankfort applied for and, in 2018, was awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation grant from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program.
The TIGER grant application identified the Second Street corridor as the focus of anticipated improvements. Specifically, the limits of the project are on West Second Street from Taylor Avenue to Capital Avenue and then on Capital Avenue across the river to the East Main Street intersection.
Last February, the city commission approved an agreement between the city and Strand Associates of Lexington providing for project preliminary engineering and environmental assessment work. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) approved the environmental assessment document on Sept. 23.
In summary, this document states that the project has “no adverse effect” on the surrounding community. In mid-October, the preliminary engineering work culminated in the KYTC’s approval of the recommended roadway and streetscape alternative.
On Oct. 14, the city commission approved an amendment to the Strand Associates agreement to perform the final design, right-of-way and utility phases of the project. Strand Associates was issued a Notice to Proceed on Oct. 15.
Over the past few months, the final design, right-of-way and utility phases have progressed. In regards to final design, Strand Associates has been working with affected utilities, including the Frankfort Sewer Department, to locate and describe existing utility infrastructure.
Strand Associates is currently well along in developing drainage plans, which we anticipate will be completed in March. Based on the approved roadway and streetscape alternative, they have been further developing roadway plans, which we anticipate will be completed in June. The streetscape sub-consultant, Human Nature Inc., has also been further developing the streetscape plans taking into account input and feedback from a variety of local sources.
As roadway plans have continued to be developed and affected utility companies have identified their needs, right-of-way plans have been refined to the point that we have identified the project’s necessary acquisitions of property and easements. Strand Associates has begun scheduling and meeting with affected property owners to present and discuss the respective acquisitions. We anticipate right-of-way acquisition activities to be completed in July.
The utility work associated with the project continues on East Main Street. The Frankfort Plant Board’s waterline project and the Frankfort Sewer Department’s (FSD) sanitary sewer line project have been completed. The contractor for Columbia Gas has started gas main work near the Glenns Creek Road intersection. We still anticipate AT&T performing some work on this section of East Main Street.
When the Columbia Gas contractor and AT&T have completed their respective work, the city will let a contract to replace 13 curb box inlets on the East Main Street hill. Upon completion of all of this work, KYTC is planning to resurface this entire portion of East Main Street. The lane configuration for the resurfaced East Main Street hill has not yet been determined by KYTC.
Lastly, FPB and Columbia Gas are scheduled to, respectively, conduct waterline and gas main replacement work on Second Street this calendar year. As the utility work on East Main Street hill progresses toward completion, the utility activity will move to the Second Street corridor. We appreciate the community’s continuing patience and understanding as these long overdue utility projects are completed.
Our goal continues to be to keep those who are interested in this project up-to-date on project status and opportunities. We have a growing stakeholder list that will be used to share periodic e-mail updates. If interested, please contact us at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov and provide an e-mail address. You are also encouraged to visit the project website at www.frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER.
Chuck Knowles is the TIGER grant project manager for the City of Frankfort. He can be emailed at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov.
