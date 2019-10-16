In 2017, the City of Frankfort applied for and, in 2018, was awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation grant from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program.
The TIGER grant application identified the Second Street corridor as the focus of anticipated improvements. Specifically, the limits of the project are on West Second Street from Taylor Avenue to Capital Avenue and then on Capital Avenue across the river to the East Main Street intersection.
Over the past few months, the preliminary engineering and environmental assessment phase of the Second Street TIGER Grant Project, which began in February, has progressed to the point of being essentially complete. The recommended preliminary roadway and streetscape plans were accepted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and these plans were presented at a specially called city commission meeting on Aug. 29. Prior to this meeting, the plans were made available for public viewing.
These plans may still be viewed on the project website at www.frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER. The purpose of the specially called city commission meeting was to allow for public comment, present the recommended preliminary roadway and streetscape plans to the commission, and address city commission questions and comments.
In regards to the environmental assessment, a Categorical Exclusion I document was approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sept. 23. In summary, this document states that the project has “No Adverse Effect” on the surrounding community.
A few of the highlights from the recommended preliminary roadway and streetscape plans are as follows:
- The existing Second Street roadway will be narrowed from three to two lanes, allowing for a separated, multiuse path on the north side of Second Street.
- The Conway Street approach to Second Street will operate as a right-in/right-out approach.
- The Second Street/Steele Street and Second Street/Shelby Street intersections will each have four-way stop control.
- The southbound approach to the Second Street and Capital Avenue intersection will have three lanes — one exclusive right-turn, one through, and one exclusive left-turn.
- The East Main Street and Capital Avenue intersection will operate as it currently does.
- Existing overhead utilities between Bridge Street and Capital Avenue will be buried.
- There will be an opportunity for a small pedestrian plaza at the corner of Second Street and Bridge Street.
- There are three locations that, when landscaped, will serve as gateways to downtown Frankfort.
The utility work associated with the project continues on East Main Street. Approximately 90% of the Frankfort Plant Board’s (FPB) waterline project on East Main Street has been completed. Approximately 40% of the Frankfort Sewer Department’s (FSD) sanitary sewer line project on East Main Street has been completed. The sanitary sewer work is scheduled to be completed in early 2020.
Columbia Gas will then perform its work on East Main Street. When the Columbia Gas work is completed, the city will let a contract to replace 13 curb box inlets on the East Main Street hill. Upon completion of all this work, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to resurface this entire portion of East Main Street.
On Monday evening, the city commission approved an amendment to the Strand Associates agreement to perform the final design, right-of-way and utility phases of the project. Strand Associates was issued a Notice to Proceed on Tuesday.
Our goal continues to be to keep those who are interested in this project up to date on project status and opportunities. We have a growing stakeholder list that will be used to share periodic email updates. If interested, please contact us at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov and provide an e-mail address. You are also encouraged to visit the project website at www.frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER.
Chuck Knowles is the TIGER grant project manager for the City of Frankfort. He can be reached at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov.