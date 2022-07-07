The repeal of the right of a woman to make choices about her own body sets the women’s equal rights movement back fifty years. The Dobbs Decision is the culmination of a long-term socio/political conservative effort, reinforced by a Faustian bargain struck back in the nineties between the Republican Party and the Christian Right, to revoke the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy, a right that should not even require a ‘Decision’ at all, as it involves a human being’s choice concerning their own body and should therefore be self-evident. Although I am pro-choice, the particular issue of abortion rights is not the central focus of this opinion, for I see the Dobbs Decision not as an isolated act, but as a continuing step in a much broader movement designed to diminish the rights of women and the power they can hold. My concern therefore is not with the Decision, but with the specific group it targets. My concern is for women as a class.
"The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggle." Karl Marx, being wrong about a lot of things, was right about that. Women throughout the world meet every definition of an oppressed class, an unfortunate reality that has been the case since civilization began. But at least in America women can vote, albeit only since 1920, so it is time that they recognize this existential threat posed by a system structured by men to hold them down and keep them compliant. The Dobbs Decision exemplifies how easy it can be to reverse previous advances in the struggle for equality, and it must serve as a signal for women to put aside the social issues that divide them and become an overwhelming force for change.
Women must become aware that the political parties they belong to and the policies that they promote — even the churches they attend — are the very institutions that have looked down on them in contempt and oppressed them for centuries, a historical record that will continue to exist until women finally decide to end it. As a class, women can be black, white, rich, poor, blue collar, white collar, Left, Right, Catholic, Protestant or atheist — and none of it matters if they are denied the autonomy to govern their lives as they choose. American women must become class aware. After all, they are better educated and outnumber the very men that run the system that subjugates them, a system that can be cast down by taking political power through the vote.
One of the arguments given by the victorious pro-life faction is that the issue of abortion is secondary, that Roe was bad precedent, the real importance being that it is now up to the states to decide the policy, which is where it constitutionally belongs, and if pro-choice women insist on an over-arching national policy then they must petition Congress to pass a Constitutional amendment to that effect instead of relying on SCOTUS to intervene. I reject this argument on the grounds that women have already tried that. The ERA amendment of 1972 would have constitutionally established a woman’s equality, potentially making Roe unnecessary by recognizing women as a class equal to men, a status never explicitly stated in the Constitution, and resolving an omission that continues to this day. Women have already worked through Congress only to have the system horribly fail them. The ERA’s final version was watered down, given a time limit for ratification, ultimately never brought to the Senate floor for a vote all while being denigrated by opponents like Phyllis Schlafly through straw-man arguments invoking visions of unisex bathrooms, military draft for women, unrestricted abortion, and the end of "traditional" roles for women. Her effort to "Stop ERA" is one of the primary reasons that the amendment was never ratified, and to understand her position it is important to remember just what these "traditional" roles for women were, and more importantly what it was to be an American women in the sixties, back when all of this began.
I’ve watched many young pro-life women protesting, perhaps too young to remember the all too recent history of their sex, of the gains made by others and the risks they now run of losing them and returning to a not very pleasant past. In 1972 married women could not get a credit card in their own name and banks readily refused credit to single women. Women could not get a loan without the co-signature of a man; they could be fired for getting pregnant even as it was illegal for them to use birth control pills for pregnancy prevention until 1965. Women were denied entrance to the service academies until 1976, and with rare exception could not get into Ivy League schools prior to 1969 - Harvard not until 1977. Most states denied them the right to serve on juries, and women seeking to obtain health insurance could pay up to twice what men paid, made even more difficult when considering that women made 59 cents on the dollar for the same work as men. Women in 1972 seeking careers were looked upon as non-conformist feminists, women as a class being expected to adopt the ‘traditional’ roles of housewifery, raising kids, cooking, cleaning, and waiting obediently for the husband to return home for dinner.
Progressive policies like the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, and Title 9 of the 1964 Civil Rights Act were noble efforts toward leveling the playing field of opportunity for women, but they did not go far enough, and today continue to enjoy second-class status as their chances for constitutional recognition of class equity are further diminished. The system has consistently shown that equal rights for women are unachievable because the men that make the rules are uninterested in altering a status quo that works so well for them. So the time has come for women to change the system.
Women, I now speak to you directly. The rich, old white guys have had their shot, and if you don’t believe it just look around and see what they’ve brought us to. It’s time for you to take the reins of power and walk us all back from the edge we now teeter on as a society. Embrace the words of Frederick Douglass — "Power never gives up anything without a demand. It never has and it never will."
Make your demands, become involved, run women candidates and see that they are elected. Rise as a class and demand your equality in solidarity and don’t worry about the social wedge issues that keep you divided until you have the power to deal with them yourselves. Maybe then maybe you, or at least your daughters, won’t risk losing any more of your freedoms from actions taken against your class by SCOTUS or any other branch of government.
As for the Dobbs Decision, well they’ve gotten it wrong plenty of times before, what with Dred Scott, Plessey, and Buck v. Bell. We all need to be careful regarding targeted edicts and policies that affect the civil rights of a specific class of citizens, lest one day we look through the crosshairs and see ourselves.
Jeffrey Laird is a philosopher and retired cartographer. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and has lived in Frankfort since 1991. He can be emailed at jml333la@gmail.com
