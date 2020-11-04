As I write this piece, we are days away from Election Day. At this point in time, we do not know the outcome of what has been called the most critically important election of our lifetime.
We know that, with almost 80 million votes already cast, voting this year is record-breaking, so it is apparent we all want our voices to be heard.
We know our nation is seriously divided. We know we are exhausted with the rhetoric, the anger and the distrust of these past four years. We know we need to heal, but we wonder how or even if this is possible.
As adults, we continue to be stuck in our own political corners, never really attempting to find common ground but stubbornly sticking to our own political talking points. Compromise and common sense seem out of our reach, and I wonder if there can ever be any subject we can agree on to find solutions for.
On Oct. 28, I participated in a student-led Climate Strike. From 8-10 a.m. students representing both county and city schools as well as home schools, and adults representing Together Frankfort and parents, stood on the corner of Second Street and Bridge Street, 100 feet from Frankfort’s early voting location, silently holding signs with urgent messages like “Vote For the Planet Because Your Kids Can’t,” "The Climate is Changing, Why Aren’t We” and “I Speak for the Trees.”
The majority of adults in the U.S., about two-thirds, say the federal government is doing little to reduce the effects of climate change. Surely this is an issue we can all agree needs to be addressed with compromise and common sense. We have all seen the wildfires in California and Colorado and the devastating hurricanes.
Another issue the majority of U.S. citizens agree on is stricter gun laws, with 60% saying gun laws should be tougher. Students have also led our nation in their tireless fight for stronger background checks and laws that address guns in the hands of those who may prove to be a danger to themselves or others. After the mass school shooing in Parkland, Florida, students demanded change in gun laws with some limited success.
Both of these issues, led by the passionate voices of many students who are not yet old enough to vote but recognize the decisions made, will impact their future. They are desperate to make their future a good, healthy, peaceful place to be.
By the time you are reading this we may already know the results of this election. Many of us are worried the outcome will further divide us, and it very well may. But our first, most important thought should be to begin to heal, to find common ground and to fight for what is right, for our children and the future they deserve.
Judy Goddard, of Frankfort, is a member of the Together Frankfort Leadership team. She can be reached at judygoddard360@yahoo.com
