Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series regarding a defendant being ordered to go into the military or go to jail.
On Jan. 7, The State Journal published an article regarding the criminal sentencing of Brandon Scott Price ("Former FCRJ guard sentenced for sexual assault on female inmate"). Price was charged with third degree sodomy, a Class D Felony, but the charge was reduced to second degree sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor. This conviction stems from a 2019 arrest while Price was working as a guard at the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he sexually assaulted a female inmate. His sentence was 12 months incarceration, probated for two years.
At his hearing, Price and his defense attorney, Whitney True Lawson, requested a suspension of the 12-month incarceration if Price rejoined the U.S. Army, where he previously served as an enlisted infantryman. Over the objections of the assistant commonwealth attorney, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate agreed to the request. Wingate placed a 30-day clock on enlistment, warning Price that he was “under the gun.”
“Join the military or go to jail” was an oft-used clarion call in America of the mid-1980s and earlier. It was a time when the military was interested in increasing its numbers without regard for the character of its service members. Judges often issued this ultimatum to men convicted of minor or moderately severe offenses. I imagine that the reasoning behind this edict was a two-fold benefit: the hope that the military would “straighten out” the offender, and the convenience of clearing the court’s docket more quickly.
The time of “join the military or go to jail” is long behind us, and it should not return anytime soon.
The U.S. military of today places a premium on the intelligence, capability, and integrity of the men and women who volunteer to serve. Rigorous background checks are conducted on every prospective Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine and Guardian before they are permitted to enlist. It is true that each branch has different standards regarding the caliber of individuals who passes these screenings, and it is also true that waivers are common for prospective enlistees with minor offenses on their past records. However, no branch of our armed forces has available space for sex offenders.
The Department of Defense (DoD) is committed to a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and sexual harassment. During 2020 fiscal year, the military received and processed 7,816 restricted and unrestricted reports of sexual assault. Out of that number, 3,358 reports were referred to military justice which resulted in court martials, nonjudicial punishment, administrative separation from the service, or other adverse action against those convicted. The military and National Guard Bureau also investigated 984 formal complaints of sexual harassment and 765 informal complaints of sexual harassment, administering 720 corrective actions of various types to convicted offenders.
Sadly, despite its continued efforts, the military has had a long and troubled history with sex crimes in its ranks. Infamous incidents in recent decades include the Tailhook scandal of 1991, the Aberdeen scandal of 1996, the controversial death of Private First Class Lavena Johnson in 2005, the Armed Forces Nude Photo scandal of 2017, and the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillén in 2020 following repeated instances of sexual harassment by a military coworker. The conclusion that we must draw is that while the military may be putting effort into the task of reducing and eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment among its ranks, this is a fight that will probably continue for a very long time.
I am privileged to be part of that fight. Five out of my 13-and-counting years of Army and Army Reserve service were spent in the collateral-duty appointments of unit victim advocate and company-level program manager for the Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention (SHARP) Program. I have provided training to Army units, advised unit command teams on best practices and procedures to implement the SHARP Program, and supported victims of sexual assault and harassment through the trauma and recovery of their experiences. I have helped teach the slogan “Not in my Army” to new enlistees so that they will carry the message forward that sex offenses are not tolerated at any level of military service.
From this experience I know that individuals such as Price have absolutely no place within our ranks, and that Judge Wingate made an egregious error in letting Price off the hook as long as he stopped by the local recruiting office after leaving the courtroom. As both a former corrections officer and a former soldier, Price swore not one but two separate oaths to uphold principles that we view as sacred. With his criminal act against a shackled inmate, he broke them both.
Benjamin Garnett is a U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer, a graduate of Franklin County High School, and a Frankfort native. He holds a Master of Arts in Communication from the University of Louisville. The opinions expressed in this article are his own and in no way represent the official views of the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense. He can be emailed at benjamindgarnett@gmail.com
