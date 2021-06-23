On America’s First Juneteenth National Freedom Day, Saturday, June 19, 2021, a young African-American man at Juneteenth Frankfort stood at the participant’s microphone and asked, and I paraphrase, “Where’s the action?” Elaborating on his point, the questioner emphasized a frustrating pattern — we hold gatherings, lots of the same folks show up, we agree that racism’s reach grows each minute. And then nothing happens.
As a panelist for the program, I identified so strongly with his sentiments. My husband and I have both been involved in civil rights and social justice for decades. As I was preparing for the Juneteenth celebration, I was confronted by that exact concern. As honored as I was to be a part of that program, my fear was that we would leave the beautiful Grand Theatre on the first National Juneteenth Day with still no focus nor commitment to a clear call for action.
The first national Juneteenth provides such a pivotal opportunity in our nation’s history. The day provides an historic opportunity to move beyond talk and platitudes. We are challenged to examine how to achieve racial equity at every level — in family discussions, in organizations and churches, in business and workplaces, and especially, in local government policies.
Frankfort and Franklin County governments have a unique responsibility to all our citizens. Looking at access to capital, educational opportunities, housing conditions, affordable health care, criminal justice or any of the wide range of issues are affected by local government policies and destructive racial inequities exist.
We have an opportunity to go beyond individual acts of bigotry and discrimination, as egregious as these are. Now is the time to investigate — with facts and honest dialogue — the support systems of our community and question, whether intentionally or unintentionally, racial inequities are interwoven into the daily governmental programs.
Thinking about this special holiday, I proposed a Frankfort-Franklin County Juneteenth Commission, focusing not only on preparation for Juneteenth 2022 but on how we can achieve racial equity. This commission, made up of representatives from business, industry, health care, criminal justice, education, service organizations, and churches, could be appointed to conduct listening sessions in Frankfort and Franklin County’s communities. Then, the Commission could hold informed dialogues — truthful and civil discussions on how we can achieve racial equity.
Our community, in re-entry phase from the pandemic, already has a planning process underway. Early in 2021, The State Journal’s Austin Horn asked “What will Franklin County look like in 20 years?” describing the process to update Franklin County’s comprehensive plan. More recently, the paper editorialized that the planning process would soon be underway and citizen input was vitally important. What is the possibility of establishing a goal in Franklin County’s comprehensive planning of “Achieving racial equity?” Could the planning process include county and city budgets for achieving racial equity — as a reinvestment in future entrepreneurs, worker training, and increased opportunities for all our citizens, regardless of race?
Local government leaders can examine some of the readily available and abundant resources to address the challenges of deliberative plans toward racially equitable communities. Just last week, in Asheville, N.C., Buncombe County Commissioners unanimously approved a Racial Equity Action Plan, based on the resources available from the Government Alliance for Racial Equality. Our county could look to other, similar racial equity governmental initiatives, occurring around the nation.
As a member of the 2021 Juneteenth committee, I call upon all elected officials, educational institutions, business leaders, community organizations, churches, to examine how our community can take deliberate, measurable steps, with accountability, transparency and funding embedded, toward a racially equitable Frankfort and Franklin County. Let’s be able to announce, at Juneteenth 2022, the Frankfort-Franklin County Action Plan for Racial Equity.
Karen Armstrong-Cummings, of Frankfort, is Past Chair for Together Frankfort. She can be emailed at togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com.
