In his recent State Journal column (“Legal Protections for Pronoun Dissent in Classroom Are Necessary,” Feb. 23), William Simpson complained that some critics have not read Senate Bill 150, which is currently under consideration by the Kentucky General Assembly. So, I’ve read it all, along with proposed amendments.

Several topics are addressed in SB 150, including what Simpson calls "pronoun dissent." Here is the bill’s pertinent wording. “Section 5 (b) The Kentucky Board of Education shall not require or recommend policies or procedures for the use of pronouns that do not conform to a students’ biological sex as indicated on the student’s original, unedited birth certificate issued at the time of birth pursuant to KRS 156.070 (2) (g)2. Section 5 (c): A local school district shall not require school personnel or students to use pronouns for students that do not conform to that particular student’s biological sex as referenced in paragraph (b) above.”

Christopher Daniel

Christopher Daniel

