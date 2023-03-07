Several topics are addressed in SB 150, including what Simpson calls "pronoun dissent." Here is the bill’s pertinent wording. “Section 5 (b) The Kentucky Board of Education shall not require or recommend policies or procedures for the use of pronouns that do not conform to a students’ biological sex as indicated on the student’s original, unedited birth certificate issued at the time of birth pursuant to KRS 156.070 (2) (g)2. Section 5 (c): A local school district shall not require school personnel or students to use pronouns for students that do not conform to that particular student’s biological sex as referenced in paragraph (b) above.”
My gender identity, as a man, is inherent to my being, fundamental to who I am. It developed over time, largely if not completely outside of my consciousness. When I assert that I am male I am not, to use Simpson’s terms, engaging in either “self-aggrandizing affirmation” or “gender ideology." It’s just who I am.
By chance, my gender identity, like those of most other people, happens to correspond to the sex indicated on my birth certificate. But, that’s not everyone’s experience. An adult member of my extended family is transsexual, as are some friends with whom I worship at the Lexington Friends Meeting (Quakers). Being transgender has never been a “choice” or “lifestyle” for them. It’s simply who they are.
I value education and know a little bit about how it occurs. All four of my grandparents, like both of my parents, were teachers. Back in the early 1970s, while dinosaurs still roamed the earth, I took teacher education courses and obtained a certificate to teach social studies in Indiana. But, doing student teaching had taught me how challenging that profession can be. Classroom management and imposition of discipline on unruly students were not my forte. So, instead of doing that I instead went to graduate school and became a professor. While doing college teaching for 38 years, I learned that an essential part of education is conveying respect to students.
Sometimes learners possess identities that their educators personally find distasteful. While teaching, I often encountered students whose political views or religious convictions differed greatly from my own. It was never my job to change or convert others, however. To teach effectively I sometimes needed to put my personal feelings and beliefs aside, concentrate on the educational tasks at hand, and convey respect to each student as much as possible. I doubt that educators at any level, from pre-kindergarten up through doctoral studies, can be effective while conveying disrespect concerning their students’ fundamental identities.
To me, conveying respect for students does not mean stifling free expression on university campuses nor should college students be shielded from exposure to controversial language or concepts simply because such ideas make them uncomfortable. Legal scholar Greg Lukianoff and Social Psychologist Jonathan Haidt elaborate this perspective in their excellent 2018 book about higher education, "The Coddling of the American Mind; How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure."
SB 150, however is about K-12 education, not college campuses. Public school students, like me, and also perhaps like Simpson, know what their gender identities are. So, to teach effectively K-12 educators should respect those self-disclosed identities and use students’ preferred pronouns.
Now retired, Frankfort resident Christopher Daniel taught Public Administration at Kentucky State University for 30 years. He can be reached at chris0daniel@yahoo.com.
