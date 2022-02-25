Money, money, money! It makes the world go round or is it love of money?

Regardless, money makes our political world go crazy! According to opensecrets.com., a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., that tracks data on campaign finance and lobbying, $14.4 billion was spent on the 2020 elections, with $6.6 billion on the presidential election alone. Even amid a pandemic, everyone gave more in 2020.

Imagine if this money was used for climate change, education, helping to end poverty and homelessness, working to reduce prescription drug prices, curing cancer, working to end gun violence and so much more! With Congress at an approval rating of 18%, it appears most of us aren’t getting our money’s worth.

And where is all this money coming from? Small donors account for an average of about 22%. And some comes from wealthy billionaires writing eight-figure checks, and some comes from dark money. Dark money is the term used for those contributions that are made independent of the campaign on behalf of a candidate and are not easily identifiable as to source.

With the Supreme Court ruling in 2010 in favor of Citizens United, corporations are now viewed as people and, with reasonable campaign contribution limits removed, a small number of wealthy donors and special interest groups can and do influence elections. With patriotic sounding names like Defending Democracy Together ($15,412,477), Demand Justice ($3,732,553) and Americans for Constitutional Liberty ($7,548,879), these dark money groups have had a major impact on our elections. 

A closer look at one of these, Americans for Constitutional Liberty (ACL), is listed as a non-profit (501)(4). Open Secrets gives organizations like these scores from 0 to 100 based on transparency and effectiveness in four categories — finance and accountability, impact and results, leadership and adaptability and culture and community. ACL received no score because surveys and data were not provided. Founded in 1974 as the Conservative Caucus with the name changed to ACL in 2014, there has been plenty of time to return surveys and data for a review of transparency and effectiveness.

Although dark money helped Democrats win in 2020 through PACS like Future Forward USA and Unite the Country, conservative nonprofits like the Judicial Crisis Network helped remake the federal judiciary under the Trump administration. This organization also helped Mitch McConnell’s protégé Daniel Cameron get elected as Kentucky’s Attorney General with a $350,000 contribution As you can see, dark money flows through both political parties.

The elections this year and in 2024 will, undoubtedly, break the current spending records of 2020. Dark money will, more than likely, play a decisive role in the coming elections. Clearly spending is out of control. Let’s just hope we get our money’s worth next time.

Together Frankfort is shining a light on dark money in our politics. We have invited the community to investigate its influence by viewing the movie, "Dark Money," and with forums with people who have expertise in areas of concern like John Steffen, director of the Kentucky Registry at Election Finance. You can join Together Frankfort and be an important part of this investigation by visiting our Facebook page, Together Frankfort Civil Discourse Group.

Judy Goddard, of Frankfort, is one of the Together Frankfort coordinators. She can be emailed at judygoddard360@yahoo.com

