The Voting Rights Act of 1965, passed by Congress in a bipartisan effort, was something to be celebrated!
It removed significant barriers to voting and ensured that all voters have easy access to the ballot box. This landmark legislation strengthened our democracy and is considered a cornerstone of civil rights efforts in this country.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson (a Democrat). Protections under this legislation were expanded and reauthorized with bipartisan Congressional support five times and then signed by Republican Presidents: Richard Nixon in 1970, Gerald Ford in 1975, Ronald Reagan in 1982, George H.W. Bush in 1992 and George W. Bush in 2006.
Unfortunately, in 2013, the Voting Rights Act suffered a blow when the U.S. Supreme Court in Shelby County v. Holder struck down certain provisions of that legislation. Almost immediately, efforts in various parts of the country began to restrict access to the ballot.
Since 2013, at least 25 states have adopted policies that make it harder to vote, including unreasonable voter ID laws, questionable purging of voter records, restrictions on voter registration drives, reduced hours at polls, and fewer polling places. In many cases, these restrictions disproportionately affect minority voters. One of the most egregious efforts was a North Dakota law requiring voters to show an ID with a street address — thus barring Native Americans on rural tribal reservations because they do not have street addresses.
In response to these restrictive measures, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in 2018 called on Congress to restore protections against voting restrictions. This advocacy effort and others ultimately resulted in the U.S. House passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act (HR 4), which restores and modernizes protections of the 1965 law and protects voters in other ways, such as ending gerrymandering. The Voting Rights Advancement Act is now in the U.S. Senate (SB 561) — but no hearing on this critical legislation has been scheduled.
In our three-year history, Together Frankfort has focused much of our effort on voting issues. We have registered voters, held candidate forums, advocated for reforms to make voting easier, and pushed for developing fair legislative maps when the lines are redrawn after the 2020 census. We are particularly pleased to see the bipartisan effort in our state to allow voters to safely cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming primary in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
We are now joining with the League of Women Voters of Kentucky to push for a hearing on the Voting Rights Advancement Act. We urge citizens to contact Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and ask them to hold a hearing and support the Voting Rights Advancement Act. Contact information for the senators in their home offices is as follows:
Sen. Mitch McConnell
601 W. Broadway
Room 630
Louisville, Ky 40202
502-582-6304
Sen. Rand Paul
1029 State Street
Bowling Green, Ky 42101
Phone: 270-782-8303
The original Voting Rights Act of 1965 was a bipartisan effort and the effort to restore key provisions of that legislation should be bipartisan as well. We urge you to take the time to contact our Senators and ask them to step up in efforts to provide equal access to the ballot box.
We are fortunate to live in a community that values the right to vote. Franklin County typically has one of the highest voting turnouts in the state. Please join us in working to assure voting turnout in this country is more not less.
Mary Lynn Collins is retired from the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission and a Together Frankfort coordinator. She can be reached at Marylynn41@hotmail.com. For more information on Together Frankfort, find us on the web www.togetherfrankfort.org.
