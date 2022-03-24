It’s no secret that Kentucky State University is experiencing difficult times, perhaps long in the making. Recent news articles about KSU are filled with a litany of challenges and issues facing the University. Suffice to say that KSU is facing daunting financial shortfalls. Therefore, the purpose of this article is not to document additional KSU mishaps, mistakes, or missed opportunities.
So far, an important conversation is missing in the narrative about KSU. As best as I know, the voice of faith regarding KSU situation is missing. Yet, the scripture says, “Call upon Me (i.e., the Lord) in the day of trouble; I will deliver you...” (Psalm 50:15). Faith in action is an essential ingredient of success in moving mountains. Accordingly, this article is a clarion call on the community of faith and people of goodwill to stand in the gap for KSU.
But first, allow me to express a disclaimer. Please note that although I am a professor at KSU, I am writing only in my personal capacity as a Kentuckian and more importantly as a Christian who believes that the Lord expects me to do all I can to ensure that KSU is known for excellence and success stories. This is by no means equivocating about KSU financial situations. Rather, this article is an attempt to express agreement with a phrase often attributed to Edmund Burke and at times to others, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” KSU needs the voice of all its stakeholders, particularly the people of faith, to speak life into its financial situations and level off the mountains of financial challenges facing the institution.
Please rest assured that I am not bringing collection plates to churches. However, I want the community of faith to know or be reminded of their compelling interest in the success of the institution. Although KSU is a public university, the majority of its students, staff, and faculty are people of faith who are passionate about and authentic in practicing their faith. Many are active church members.
As the saying goes, whatever affects one member affects all.
When people know the true needs in a situation, most often they rise to the occasion and make positive contributions toward meeting the needs. This article identifies seven specific KSU needs that you can pray about, advocate for, and secure support for the institution. By the way, this article is casting the needs mostly in terms of difficult and challenging situations recorded in biblical narratives (Esther, chapters 4 and 5; Nehemiah, chapters 1 and 2; and Daniel, chapters 1 and 2).
• KSU needs strategic visionary champions, like Queen Esther, who will stand in the gap to advocate on behalf of KSU for the redemption, revitalization, and rejuvenation of the institution.
• KSU needs leaders, like King Artaxerxes, who will benevolently sponsor, supply resources, and offer strategic support to continue building up the university.
• KSU needs other local public sponsors, like the governors of Trans-Euphrates and Asaph the keeper of the royal park, who will offer any additional support as needed. These sponsors may be akin to local and city governments.
• KSU needs a leader, like Nehemiah, to orchestrate and implement plans for reengineering the university. KSU does not need naysayers like Sanballat and Tobiah who would ridicule and tear down efforts at rebuilding the university.
• KSU needs stakeholders, like Aaron and Hur upholding the hands of Moses to win battles, would support the university leadership in prayers and supplications as they lead KSU to greatness.
• KSU needs corporate, private, and individual sponsors. Kentucky is home to many multinational enterprises (MNEs) with records of substantial successes and profitability. Their investments in KSU will be wise investments in cementing their legacies of corporate social responsibility in the annal of history of supporting diversity, equity, and social justice.
• KSU needs all the stakeholders to go extra miles in exercising patience for evidence of expected outcomes as the university leadership, faculty, and staff renew efforts and total commitment to offering world-class education and graduate top-notch students, who like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, will be renowned for excellence in academic achievement, integrity of character, and impeccable ethical standards.
Now that you know the needs of Kentucky State University and what you can do to help solve the needs, let every good stakeholder stand up and stand out to offer the needed support. I truly believe that Kentuckians are by nature altruistic, philanthropic, and benevolent. With unbridled spirit, Kentuckians always rise to the occasion in offering positive support and meaningful solutions in difficult situations.
An important final thought is warranted. Special thanks to the State of Kentucky for the incredible and long-standing support for Kentucky State University. We must never allow the state investments in the only public HBCU in Kentucky and the only university in the state capital to be compromised or washed away. Let us not grow weary in doing good. I am confident that Kentucky stakeholders - governments, community of faith, people, and businesses - will all come through with adequate support to help usher in a new and vibrant day at KSU.
James Obielodan, Ph.D., has been teaching at Kentucky State University since 2001. He can be emailed at obielodan@gmail.com
