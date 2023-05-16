Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is making good on his campaign promise to improve Louisville Metro open records compliance in his first budget. He has allocated $475,100 to create a new Department of Records Compliance, including six new positions to handle open records requests.

"Greenberg has expressed the hope that this proposal will make Metro government ‘more transparent and more prompt in responding to requests for open records,’” reports WDRB’s Marcus Green.

