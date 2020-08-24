The transformation of America’s energy system is accelerating, with important implications for Kentucky.
Renewable energy is competing with natural gas as the cheapest sources of electricity, while U.S. coal power production fell 30% in the first half of 2020. This followed a 16% decline in 2019. Earlier this year, renewables generated more electricity than coal for 40 consecutive days in the U.S.
In Kentucky, hundreds of megawatts of coal generation have been retired in the past two years by Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Henderson Municipal Power and Light (HMP&L). In July, HMP&L announced a contract for 50 megawatts of solar to be built in Henderson County, which will supply 20% of its electricity needs.
In Indiana, the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. (NIPSCO) is transitioning its power supply from 65% coal to eliminate it by 2028. The utility, which serves 466,000 customers, concluded that its least-cost energy mix would include solar, large-scale battery storage, wind, energy efficiency and some market purchases. It expects to save its customers more than $4 billion over 30 years.
The Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA) is presently planning for its future energy needs. It has a 100 megawatt coal contract due to expire in 2022 and is considering whether to enter into new coal or natural gas contracts to replace it. KYMEA serves 11 municipal utilities in Kentucky and has contracts to supply all of the energy needs for Frankfort, Barbourville, Bardwell, Corbin, Falmouth, Madisonville, Paris and Providence.
The possibility of KYMEA's entering into new contracts for coal or natural gas power is a significant financial risk for these communities. First, as the cost of wind, solar and battery storage continues to fall, fossil fuel contracts threaten to become an overpriced burden for years to come.
Second, there is the question of whether KYMEA needs any additional capacity to replace the expiring coal contract. Analysis has shown KYMEA already has at least 40–60 megawatts of excess power capacity, which currently costs its members millions of dollars annually. The cheapest kilowatt-hour is the one you don’t have to buy. KYMEA’s customers should ensure the agency carefully evaluates future needs and only contracts for new power supplies when they are needed.
KYMEA is hosting a public meeting on Sept. 2 via videoconference to discuss its planning process and receive public comments. I encourage concerned citizens to participate and submit comments urging KYMEA not to invest in additional coal or natural gas power contracts, to give full consideration to renewables, and to thoroughly evaluate its need for any new power supplies. Learn more at www.kymea.org/irp/
Andy McDonald, of Frankfort, is the director of Apogee — Climate & Energy Transitions. He can be reached at andy@ApogeeClimate.org.
