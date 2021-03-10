I read with great interest the recent articles about all the challenges and choices facing our elected leaders in Frankfort and Franklin County.
There’s the city manager position to fill; developing the cow pasture located on the site of the former Frankfort Convention Center; a contractually obligated parking garage to be built; new housing construction to oversee; TIFs to fix; parks facilities to develop; federal TIGER money to be spent on the Second Street improvement; examining the possible riverside entertainment construction; a Singing Bridge to repair; a Broadway Bridge to save; a new senior living facility to contend with; a new animal shelter that has to be built; no one can get to Rick’s White Light Diner for gumbo because the road’s all torn up; the Capitol is temporarily infested with the usual scoundrels; there’s a pandemic thing going around you might have heard about; and now they must deal with the worst flooding in a decade.
Pity poor Penny Peavler! She’s the new strategic initiatives consultant hired by the city to oversee the grand planning scheme and even direct some projects herself. Thank goodness she’s onboard to guide and counsel the commissioners in this trying time. Her wise words will help set the course the city takes for the next few years.
If you were facing all these items and you were responsible for making the decisions involving the wellbeing of the city, the county, your constituents and the public, what would you do first?
I’m reminded of the words of Frank Smith, an instructor at Thorn Hill Learning Center. A few years back, I was producing "A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE" as a fundraiser for the center and had a chance to meet Frank. Besides being an all-around good guy, he’s also a pretty good juggler.
He and I were talking with staff members in the hallway and I casually tossed some small item to Frank. Next thing I know, he’s got his hands full of small items, juggling and keeping up the conversation the whole time. I asked how he kept track of so many things up in the air. He said, “I don’t watch all the balls in the air, just the one I’m about to drop.”
A pretty good line, and one the civic leaders should heed.
Obviously, the flood cleanup should come first. Set things right, hose clean what can be cleaned, salvage some and scrap some, jettison what fails. And once that gets cleared away, get to work on the Parcel B and Parcel C deal. Build that garage with the federal grant that is available and invest some of the city’s money. The garage must be built and it’s up to the city to do it. No more hesitation. Just do it. That’s the ball about to be dropped and in need of the most attention.
The pandemic is fading, the flood waters receded, the scoundrels will scurry away. Penny Peavler shall speak and shall be heard, we hope. Downtown will be renewed once the commitment is made to do what must be done. Things are getting better. The future looks promising.
And soon, maybe, we will have gumbo again.
John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.