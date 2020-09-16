As a professor whose research has focused on modern Russian history, I am stunned and appalled to have to admit parallels between Donald Trump’s views of American prisoners of war and those Joseph Stalin held of Red Army troops taken captive by the Germans.
Jeffrey Goldberg’s Sept. 3 piece in The Atlantic on Trump’s disdain for military service notes the following:
• U.S. Sen. John McCain, who was a North Vietnamese prisoner of war for five-plus years, Trump has called a “loser.” Our draft-dodging, “bone-spur” president declared: “He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.”
• Trump also described former President George H.W. Bush, who was a Navy pilot in World War II, as a “loser” because he was shot down by the Japanese.
Goldberg writes, Trump “seems to genuinely not understand why Americans treat former prisoners of war with respect.” Instead, “those taken prisoner” are part of his definition of “sucker.”
Reading The Atlantic article, I immediately called to mind my graduate and post-graduate study of Soviet World War II refugees (POWs and forced laborers in Germany), and specifically Stalin’s attitude toward them. He considered POWs in German hands traitors, and he had this vindictiveness codified in Red Army Military Decree No. 270. His own son, Major Jacob Dzugashvili, was taken prisoner in July 1941.
“When a foreign correspondent dared broach the subject with Stalin, he coldly replied, ‘I have no son called Jacob.’” A prison camp eyewitness related that when Jacob learned he had been disowned by his father, he committed suicide by throwing himself on electrified barbed wire. Soviet dissident Roy Medvedev declared Stalin’s indifference to the fate of Red Army POWs “one of the grimmest pages in his record.”
Yet Trump does Stalin one better. He also disparages war dead, whereas the Soviet dictator lauded soldiers’ sacrifice. Goldberg relates that Trump has called the 1,800-plus U.S. Marines who died fighting in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France “suckers.”
And on Memorial Day 2017 at the Arlington Cemetery grave of Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, Trump turned to the Afghan casualty’s father, then Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and said, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” A four-star general friend of Kelly’s told Goldberg that Trump “can’t fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself … .There’s no money in serving the nation.”
I once met a pastor in Moscow who had lost eight uncles in World War II. And their families never learned the locations of any of their loved ones’ remains. (Over there they call it the Second Great Patriotic War of the Fatherland, the first being the struggle to thwart Napoleon’s invasion of 1812.) By Trump’s definition I guess these eight and the tens of millions more of Allied dead, including over 400,000 Americans, were all “losers” and “suckers.”
Mark R. Elliott, of Wilmore, is editor emeritus of the East-West Church and Ministry Report (www.eastwestreport.org). He can be reached at emark936@gmail.com
