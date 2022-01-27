For those of you who are old enough to remember, these are the words the announcer would say at the start of the Superman TV series. The man of steel would be standing with his hands on his hips, muscles bulging and his cape flowing in the wind. Then the announcer would tell us that Superman stands for truth, justice and the American way.
Well, this is 2022, I wish I knew where Superman was right now. I would even settle for Clark Kent, Superman’s alter-ego. I am wondering if some of our legislators have ever heard these words “truth, justice and the American way,” let alone believed them. HB14, and HB18 have absolutely nothing to do with truth or justice and they certainly do not represent my American way.
Any bill that would penalize teachers and school districts for teaching the true history of racism in America is a cowardly attempt to deny the teaching of the true history of America for all students, Black and white. History is history. It is good, it is bad and in many cases it is ugly. We can’t change history by pretending that it did not happen. If we do not learn from the past, we will surely be forced to repeat it.
As we celebrate the legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I am reminded of these words, “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE.” In order to maintain and protect Freedom, all of us must step outside of our comfort zone and speak up and speak out. You cannot solve a problem if no one is willing to talk about it. Our democracy is under attack by cowardly, misguided individuals who wish to pretend slavery never happened; That there never was a reconstruction era; That the period of Jim Crow is nothing but a myth; That the entire civil rights era is much to do about nothing.
I am encouraging all concerned citizens in the Frankfort/Franklin County community to contact their Legislators and let them know that you are aware of the cowardly attempt to hide the truth with HB14 and HB18. These bills must never become law. Our youth must have all history taught to them, if they are to have any chance of living their lives with “truth, justice and the American way.”
Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed at edpowe@hotmail.com.
