As the Franklin County County High School Booster Club, we just wanted to write a response to the letter from Jim Daniel (“Letter: High school football teams don't need professional fields,” Dec. 6). We find it to be misleading and just wanted to offer a differing viewpoint to what Daniel is talking about.
It is clear to us that Daniel is on the outside looking in and basing his opinion loosely on his own thoughts and assumptions. He mentions the standards of a high school football field. We are far removed from the days of an old dirt field and it’s not about a "standard.” There are bare minimums for a field that include the safety of our young people playing on the field that are not met with the field in its present state.
This picture will give you some insight into the field conditions at FCHS and show you that the field needs some form of an overhaul whether it be turf or grass. The idea of turf is not based on creating a professional level football field. Instead, the discussion has come about because of the need to replace the field and research has shown that over time turf is a far more financially feasible option than the maintenance costs associated with managing a grass playing surface over a 15-year span, which is the life of an artificial playing surface.
Daniel also states that the field will be used for five high school games a year. There are so many other uses and ways that a turf field will impact not only the high school football team but several other programs at Elkhorn Middle School and local elementary schools along with several other community entities.
The field would be used by high school football, high school band, high school boys and girls soccer, middle school football, middle school band, middle school boys and girls soccer, high school and middle school track and field, youth sports programs, physical education classes and more.
Artificial grass opens up many options for community events that can also bring much-needed revenue to our city through renting the facility. The idea of bringing turf to the schools is not about creating a "professional field" but about consolidating all of the costs associated with managing practice and playing fields for the above-mentioned entities.
Daniel's claims about health risks and asking if we should even support something like football is something that we find offensive. We are on the ground level and see the impact the game has on our young men every single day. We see how it changes them into young men who are upstanding members of our society and go on to be successful. We see the life lesson it teaches. We are also well versed in the health risks involved but are fully aware that there is as much research that shows football is as safe if not safer than many other sports.
There are several needs for our school district, but we fully believe and support that adding turf facilities to our high school is a need in our schools. The impact goes far beyond five football games and we strongly believe that Daniel missed the boat on the impact that turf can have not only on local football teams but hundreds, if not thousands, of young people in our community.
It is important that our community rallies behind any project designed to move our school district forward and impact our kids. We understand that free speech is important, but we just wanted to try to clear up some misconceptions and statements that were presented in the letter that just aren’t true or thought all the way out.
We're on the ground level every day as people who are involved daily with the football program. Our school leadership is working to make this and many other things happen for our students and for that we are very thankful.
It’s imperative that we move forward with projects that continue to impact our school and community to give our students an advantage to become successful through whatever avenue they choose. As a community we need to rally behind the district and support these projects that help our schools grow in any way that we can.
This is bigger than a turf field. It’s about making our school system great and giving our students any and every opportunity to find success through continually moving forward and working to ensure the future of our community.
Staci Justice is president of the FCHS Quarterback Club. She can be emailed at fchsqbclub@gmail.com.