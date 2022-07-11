Have you read Roe v. Wade? Don't feel bad. No one else has read it either. Yet people have marched in the streets over it; ranted and cussed and shook their fists and even injured property and people over it. A high school friend of mine was murdered over it.
Have you read Dobbs v. Jackson which overturned Roe v. Wade? Don't feel bad. No one else has either. Yet people march in the streets, hurl invectives at each other, and become incoherently rabid over it.
Abortion. The best definition I can find for that word is from Webster — to arrest or check before being fully developed.
But, before what is fully developed? It can be a planned moon shot, or a false start of a painting on canvas, or even a family vacation before you pull out of the driveway.
But the what we are talking about here is the wonder of all wonders. It makes the Pacific Ocean, Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, moon, stars, sunset, sun rise … all packaged together, trivial in comparison. It is the greatest miracle our Maker has created since this planet was formed.
The what we are talking about is human life. The checking or arresting of human life before it is fully developed. We know that many babies are born, needing heroic measures to keep them alive … because they are not "fully developed." They are human lives which survive, thrive, and become human beings that may end up the biggest kid on their high school basketball team. So, abortion — depending on when it is performed — can be the termination of a human life, before it is fully developed.
So, the horrific question becomes "when does life begin?" It appears that we mere mortals who are the beneficiaries of that great miracle, cannot show our gratitude for it without hating each other over it.
It is the opinion of some our our sisters and brothers that life begins at conception. For others it is when we can hear it cry. To many, each of these options seems extreme. Many reasonable people opt for somewhere in between. Heart beat? Brain activity? A person is declared dead when the heart beat and brain activity ceases. So … that belief makes sense,even if its only six weeks into pregnancy. Viability? When the fetus can exist independently of the mother? But there are millions of people alive today who are not viable. Well into the yellow leaf of their long lives they are unable to live free of the mother's womb without tubes hooked up to their arms, oxygen tanks, or defibrilators implants for the heart. We don't allow doctors, nurses, or anyone to arbitrarily go around jerking tubes and wires out of people just because they are not viable.
So … this wonder of wonders, and all the questions which leads up to a human life is complex. Incredibly and unbelievably complex. Just like life itself.
You can almost feel the anguish of the nine Supreme Court justices struggling with the issue of abortion in Roe v. Wade. You can feel the same anguish of those mere mortals deciding Dobbs.
We're all struggling with it. We should be struggling together, instead of apart. After all, what ever the answer is, it's the same answer for all of us.
For a woman the most monumental decision she will ever make is whether to carry a fetus inside her body from conception to full term and birth. That is a decision she should be able to make on her own and preferably after serious consultation with the father of the fetus. She doesn't need the state making that intimate decision for her. A woman's body, and her reproductive rights are health care issues. These rights need protecting.
And yet.
There are the names of more than 58,000 American boys listed on a black wall in Washington, D.C., who gave up their bodies and their reproductive rights for their country.
My point? There are some — not many — but some things more important than our bodies and reproductive rights.
Human life is one. The human life of the person who is pregnant. And the human life that pregnant woman may have still abiding in her body.
But … when is a human fetus a human life? When does the state have interest in stepping in to protect either or both? That is the issue. And it is terribly complex. The Roe v. Wade case tried to wade into the decision making and didn't do a very good job of it. It said the state has an interest in protecting "potential human life." But then, it virtually pulled viability out of the air. Of course, we know a potential human life begins much earlier that that. Hopeful and excited couples start making the joyous phone calls to family and friends when the woman first learns she is pregnant ... not when the baby is viable …whenever that is. Potential life begins at conception. But, is it a human life at that time? Should the state step in at that time and make a law to protect the unborn fetus? Many say yes. Many say no. And they hate each other.
Our fellow citizens on the Supreme Court who decided Roe v. Wade were not baby killers. They were good people, struggling with a mind boggling issue. They tried. They didn't do very well. Even the late, liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsbug was highly critical of the analysis in that case. It was a decision that was illogical, and split the country apart for 50 years. Now, some more fellow citizens took a stab at it in Dobbs vs. Jackson. They decided that it wasn't their decision to make but should be made in the respective legislative halls of the states — closer to the people, rather than nine political appointees sitting in Washington, D.C.
Now you can meaningfully express your views to the state represenative who goes to your church, rather than nine, unelected strangers 1,000 miles away. Maybe the current justices didn't do a very good job with it either. Maybe we'll be at each others throats for another 50 years. But they are not advocates of women being butchered in illegal abortions. But their decision, like that of their predecessors in Roe, has split our country apart. Again.
I'd like to think that our fellow Americans who sat on the Supreme Court of the United States when Roe v. Wade was decided were good people doing what they thought was right for our country and its people. I'd like to think that our fellow Americans who sat on the Supreme Court of the United State deciding Dobbs v. Jackson are good people with the same good intentions.
Silly me, I guess.
The solution? I have my own opinion. But it makes no difference. I am often wrong. I once believed with all of my heart that there was a fat, little old man who flew around in the sky carrying toys for children at Christmas time.
But, I will say this with certainty. After spending over 50 years trying to resolve seious human conflicts, I've learned they are never settled with people screaming at each other. We need to stop acting like children — yelling at those with which we don't agree. We need to turn down the noise level and turn up the respect knob.
Why do people talk in low, considerate tones in funeral parlors? Because there is serious business going on. We are talking about serious business here.
We are supposed to be a religious nation, believing in the Golden Rule. When it comes to the abortion issue … I don't see it.
Bill Cunningham, of western Kentucky, is a retired Kentucky Supreme Court justice who previously lived in downtown Frankfort for many years. He can be emailed at justicebillcunningham@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.