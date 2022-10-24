The Nov. 8, general election is quickly approaching, and misleading election information is on the rise. Each time you turn on the TV or check your social media feed, you may wonder, “Where do I turn for the actual facts?”

In this fast-paced age, where all forms of content can easily spread with a simple click of a button, it’s crucial, now more than ever, to ensure your election information comes from trustworthy, reliable sources. As the Chief Election Officials for the states of Kentucky and Minnesota, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re registering to vote, updating or checking your voter registration information, or trying to locate your polling location, rest assured we have the accurate information you need to successfully participate in the 2022 election. 

Secretary of State Michael Adams

Michael Adams

