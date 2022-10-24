The Nov. 8, general election is quickly approaching, and misleading election information is on the rise. Each time you turn on the TV or check your social media feed, you may wonder, “Where do I turn for the actual facts?”
In this fast-paced age, where all forms of content can easily spread with a simple click of a button, it’s crucial, now more than ever, to ensure your election information comes from trustworthy, reliable sources. As the Chief Election Officials for the states of Kentucky and Minnesota, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re registering to vote, updating or checking your voter registration information, or trying to locate your polling location, rest assured we have the accurate information you need to successfully participate in the 2022 election.
If you’re a fellow Kentuckian or Minnesotan, look no further than the offices of Secretary of State Michael Adams and Secretary of State Steve Simon for all your election information, resources, and questions. We may be on opposite sides of the aisle, but when it comes to ensuring voters receive only the best election information, we’re on the same team.
In preparation for the upcoming 2022 general election, we encourage everyone to join us in support of #TrustedInfo2022. Led by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), #TrustedInfo2022 is a nonpartisan initiative that informs the public about the importance of turning to election officials for credible election information.
We’re excited about the support that #TrustedInfo2022 has already received and would like you to help spread the word about this important effort. Learn more about #TrustedInfo2022 by visiting nass.org. You can also check out NASS’s canivote.org, a great nonpartisan resource that provides a state-by-state breakdown on registering to vote, checking your voter registration status, locating your polling location, becoming a poll worker, and more.
Speaking of becoming a poll worker, we’d love to have you join our ranks. As a poll worker you’ll see democracy up close while making a difference in your local community. Learn more about becoming a poll worker in Kentucky and Minnesota by visiting our websites at sos.ky.gov and sos.mn.gov.
Also, to see regular updates from us, you can follow our verified social media accounts and share our content featuring the #TrustedInfo2022 hashtag:
Secretary Michael Adamson Twitter at @KySecState or Facebook at KySecofState
Secretary Steve Simon on Twitter at @mnsecofstate or Facebook at MNSteveSimon
We look forward to helping make your voice heard this November.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.