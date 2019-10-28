Frankfort is by no means the land of equality or a hotbed of liberalism, but I thought when I left my "Old Kentucky Home" in 2016 the community at large and the LGBTQ identifying folks were starting to communicate. Jump ahead to Phyllis Sower’s commentary in this newspaper ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23). It was filled with nothing but hate.
My jaw hit the floor, my blood pressure shot through the roof and a tear formed in my eye. This event had gone off without a hitch for the past two years. Why now?
The first thing we need to address is the name of the event. It is Capital Pride. Over the years the word “gay” has been removed from all the major marches and festivals in the U.S. This was done for multiple reasons — the biggest being they wanted to be as inclusive as possible.
That day on the Old Capital lawn was a day not just for the LGBTQ-identified folks but also for allies, brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents and the list goes on! It is meant as a day to feel free and safe in your skin, something that many people in this community never get to do because of bullying and a very real chance of being tortured and killed.
The second point is to discuss hate speech. Myself and the Frankfort Police Department agree on this issue. The only hate speech came from a few people from a church by the name of Reformation Church of Shelbyville. They set up their little group on the grounds that Capital Pride had received a permit to use. Believe it or not, the police came and moved them across the street.
The things they said were too horrible for me to repeat. I don’t know what Bible they are reading from, but I can assure you it is not the one I was brought up with. When you have been a participant in enough Pride activities, you learn to block out this type of hate.
The very last thing about the commentary itself is that the author keeps trying to sexualize the whole event. I have been to Capital Pride once and literally Prides all over the U.S., and in this person’s defense, some of them can get pretty raunchy, but Frankfort comes nowhere near fitting in the category.
Why is there not a straight pride? It would take me forever to answer this question completely, but just so you know there was a straight pride in Boston this year and the grand marshal was Milo Yiannopoulos, the world’s most narcissistic, obnoxious, far right, openly gay man. It didn’t really make the news because of the lack of attendance and lack of controversy.
This letter represents only a fraction of my feelings and facts on the backwards article.
In closing, Mrs. Sower, in my Bible Jesus said we should pray for those who spitefully use him. So I am going to pray for you that one day you might show the LGBTQ community the love that Jesus Christ has shown you.
Krista Sturgeon, from Frankfort, is an LGBTQ+ eating disorder advocate and consultant. She can be reached by email at kristasturgeon@gmail.com.