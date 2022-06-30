The big news this week is the Supreme Court ruling on the Dobbs case, which most people know as the decision overruling Roe v. Wade. It is longer than possibly any opinion I have ever read, but luckily, staff has created an amazing summary syllabus at the very beginning which I HIGHLY ENCOURAGE you to read at www.supremecourt.gov. There is one legalese point, but just disregard that and the rest is mostly plain English. Everyone needs to know at least the syllabus with all the conversations and news swirling.
I have alluded to some of the legal foundation for the right to life in previous writings and speeches, which remain focused on the 5th Amendment in the Bill of Rights: No man shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.
As many of you know, I just completed my second year of law school. The Dobbs “leak” happened during my final exam period of the class where we had learned the entire history referred to by the court in this Dobbs decision. It is a very fresh topic for me and makes for an interesting connection between my work as a senator and study of the law.
Most people, no matter where they are in the spectrum of abortion views, feel they can draw a line that is right based on various factors. The Supreme Court in 1973 thought it could decide that for everyone in a flat-rate decision. The problem was, nobody asked the court to write a law. The court made up out of thin air a plan for what could happen during each trimester of pregnancy, and called it an unwritten constitutional right. Of course, we all know the Constitution does not really talk about trimesters. That is an outline one might see the legislature laying out in the lawmaking process, but not courts. In 1992, the Supreme Court overruled that part of Roe v. Wade.
This week, the Supreme Court finished the job, making its final decision that the U.S. Constitution cannot possibly force people to allow abortions since, when the relevant parts of the Constitution were ratified, a majority of states prohibited abortion and both coexisted for a century. The Supreme Court has now lifted its overreach and the state legislatures will handle the balancing act of all those details and what-ifs that take most of the attention in policy discussions.
A very common concern that keeps popping up in the mainstream debate is whether the right to privacy is under attack, since other unwritten rights have been protected by the Constitution in similar way as abortion was for the last several decades. No. The Court opinion addressed this exact issue in both a legal and sensible way. Other rights of privacy are specifically only a right of privacy to the same person who has that right. In abortion, a different factor is the issue: another “life or potential life.”
An anomaly in our law has been that the unborn person’s rights are only recognized in criminal situations (double homicide, for example). Revisiting the 5th Amendment, if that unborn person has a right to its own life and liberty, and the mother’s life and liberty is competing, what is the due process? There has been none for the last 50 years. But these are the questions we should be addressing as a legislature. A mother’s rights cannot just automatically supersede a baby’s rights without balance (after birth, we do not consider child abuse an inherent parental right).
Kentucky has some laws already in place as our starting point post-Dobbs. KRS 311.772 creates a Class D felony for actions with specific intent to terminate the life of an unborn human being. There are exceptions for attempting to save a mother’s life, actions taken before knowledge of pregnancy, and other factors. It is a page long in mostly plain English if you would like to learn more.
Finally, you will see a Constitutional Amendment on your ballot this year, which adds a new section to our Kentucky Constitution. It is short, but you will want to be ready to vote on it in November: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Don’t forget to read the syllabus to the Dobbs decision. I hope you will be the most informed constituents in the state!
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
