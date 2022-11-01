Nineteen months after the University of Kentucky was admonished by the state Supreme Court for its “wholly inadequate” denial of an open records request, it finds itself at the center of another open records controversy.

In University of Kentucky v The Kernel, the Court schooled UK on “Public Agency Obligations,” emphasizing that the university’s “boilerplate” response to its student newspaper’s request “is not how the ORA process works.” (Emphasis in original.)

