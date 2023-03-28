Two generations ago I went to school in Tombstone, Arizona, at Tombstone Union High School. And today I like westerns. The grittier the better. One of my favorites is “Unforgiven.” It is unrelentingly brutal in its depiction of retributive justice. In that movie the “good guys” are just as violent as the bad guys; but they are on the side of justice — righting an unspeakable wrong, so to speak.
In 2016 I didn’t know how America’s impending fascist “presidency” would play out or end, but I knew with certainty that it would not end well. And that when the “outlaws” were done with the physical, emotional, illegal and financial plundering of “the town,” most of the country’s townsfolk (I hoped) would be desperate to employ the services of some Seven Samurai, some Magnificent Seven, a William Munny of the left. Yes, a lot of the townsfolk would still be as fearful and cowardly as they were when they let the outlaw gang in, and permitted its criminal “sheriff” to take the place over. But for their own survival they would say (if only to themselves), “Please fix this for us; please give us our town back, however you can do it."
And it looks as if that dirty job might get done. And that this time “left-handed” gunslingers entering town will be those who have learned their lesson “the hard way.” They will know that you can’t win this kind of fight with words and the “power of persuasion." You can only win the fight for decency, law, and justice through the “persuasion of power." They will not be bringing knives to The Gunfight at OK Corral, they will not be sending Ronda Rousey to confront Mike Tyson. They will not waste time listening to the echoes of their own arguments, or to anyone else’s. They will be done with sending “Strongly Worded Letters to the Times." They will understand their only job, their only justification, is to restore law and justice and (perhaps, maybe) peace to the town.
And unlike so many fights won in the past and then lost later by (presidential) pardons, indifference and forgetfulness, this time the outlaws will be “unforgiven." And while perhaps “forgiven,” they will not be forgotten, the “townsfolk” who (in their amalgam of greed, fear, rage and loathing) let a corrupt “sheriff” and his criminal “deputies” disgrace and terrorize their town, forcing decent and vulnerable citizens to live in fear, to suffer, to hide, and some even to consider fleeing to safer states and countries.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
“ There are two ways to be fooled . One is to believe what isn’t true . The other is to refuse to accept what is true-“ ( Cognitive Dissonance). That quote DID NOT come from Fox network!
Where is Cleavon Little when we need him!
Seriously, I agree with the analogies and warnings in this column and am scared we townspeople are going to keep making the same dumb mistakes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.