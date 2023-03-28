Two generations ago I went to school in Tombstone, Arizona, at Tombstone Union High School. And today I like westerns. The grittier the better. One of my favorites is “Unforgiven.” It is unrelentingly brutal in its depiction of retributive justice. In that movie the “good guys” are just as violent as the bad guys; but they are on the side of justice — righting an unspeakable wrong, so to speak.

In 2016 I didn’t know how America’s impending fascist “presidency” would play out or end, but I knew with certainty that it would not end well. And that when the “outlaws” were done with the physical, emotional, illegal and financial plundering of “the town,” most of the country’s townsfolk (I hoped) would be desperate to employ the services of some Seven Samurai, some Magnificent Seven, a William Munny of the left. Yes, a lot of the townsfolk would still be as fearful and cowardly as they were when they let the outlaw gang in, and permitted its criminal “sheriff” to take the place over. But for their own survival they would say (if only to themselves), “Please fix this for us; please give us our town back, however you can do it."

