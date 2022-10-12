In the 13 years between 1776 and 1789 we Americans created and placed a new ideal of freedom before the world — the then-radical notion that common people can freely govern themselves, without an overbearing monarch claiming divine right. Many nations would follow our lead with their own versions, but those 13 years birthed the first truly new political ideal in human history.

Much has changed over our nation’s 246 years, not all of it good. Suppose we were now to place before the world a newer ideal, to counter the unworthy ideas and meanness that have recently sprung up, severely dividing us, threatening our civility, our unity and our very nation. What if we removed some old barriers that preclude even the possibility of equal rights for all of us? We have lots of options.

Don Coffey

