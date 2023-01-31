Plants and animals are hibernating; our town has already had its first snow. Most are thinking of staying in and staying warm. Not us “tree huggers,” we are thinking about trees!
The City of Frankfort Urban Forestry program strives to provide the community with guidance and development for our urban trees. An urban tree canopy is part of a community’s infrastructure and creates valuable environmental, economic and social benefits. As society becomes more urbanized, wooded edges are increasingly important. The City of Frankfort is bringing these urban benefits to your area.
After strenuous research, a committee developed a plan to place specific trees in the city right of ways. These trees have been hand-picked to grow well in urban areas taking into consideration utilities, streets, sidewalks, etc. After a successful completion of phases one and two and with spring and fall being the best times to plant, the committee is striving to get phases three and four in the ground this spring. The plan has already added 120 trees to Frankfort’s downtown area, and with the completion of phases three and four, it is estimated another 100 trees will be added. Such an exciting time for the environment in our capital city.
Trees, no matter the size or shape, are quietly bettering our lives. They produce oxygen and reduce carbon dioxide, filter pollutants, increase property value, manage stormwater, provide habitats for animals, birds and pollinators, decrease crime rates, improve mental and physical health and reduce energy use. With all these benefits, I say “the more trees, the better.” Stay tuned for a map of the tree plan for phases three and four, as well as a list of all the amazing tree species!
Also in tree news, Reforest Frankfort will be bigger and better than ever this year! This earth-friendly educational event is scheduled for Saturday, April 15. The City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites and Kentucky State University are partnering to bring tree planting to the Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm, 1525 Mills Lane. The day begins at 9 a.m. and will be filled with tree planting, exhibitors teaching better environmental choices, music, food, art and so much more. This is a free family event. The year is just getting started and trees are already making a change for the better.
