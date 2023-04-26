The number of Kentuckians who had their power disconnected increased by 228 percent last year as compared to a 29% increase nationwide, according to a new study by the Energy and Policy Institute and Center for Biological Diversity. Kentucky’s average electric bills also increased 17%. Huge increases in disconnections and bills make it clear: current rates are unaffordable, especially as inflation soars.

In Kentucky, 1.3 million customers buy their electricity from Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities. LGE and KU’s parent company, PPL, made the study’s “Hall of Shame” as one of 12 most aggressive utilities in the nation for shutoffs. Customers in Kentucky were disconnected more than 52,000 times in the first 10 months of 2022, with LGE/KU accounting for more than 90 percent of these.

Chris Woolery

