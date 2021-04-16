We’ve witnessed a modern, medical miracle over the last 12 months.
Multiple safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines are helping Kentuckians put the pain and worry of the past year behind us. These doses are filled with hope and optimism, and I urge every eligible Kentuckian to get their shot as soon as possible.
During a recent two-week break in the Senate’s session, I traveled the Bluegrass to discuss these lifesaving vaccines. I visited clinics in nearly every corner of our commonwealth, thanking hardworking Kentuckians from Pike County to the Purchase.
Some facilities are small and serve their local community. Others are massive, like the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field operation that vaccinates up to 3,000 Kentuckians in a single day.
I was proud the Senate stepped up to help more than 1.5 million Kentuckians receive their shot so far. Last year, we overcame political differences and passed five historic and totally bipartisan rescue packages. We propped up the economy, supported small businesses and workers and fueled Operation Warp Speed with $48 billion to develop vaccinations and treatments in record time.
According to the medical professionals I spoke with, our goal is herd immunity — when 75% of us are vaccinated. Unfortunately, a recent national survey showed hesitance to receive the vaccine among some segments of the population.
I took the vaccine just as soon as my turn came, and I encourage you to get your shot too. At this point, Kentuckians 16 and over are eligible to sign up. Everyone should take the opportunity as quickly as they can. It’s the best way to finish this fight and help our economy come roaring back.
Kentuckians aren’t only helping beat this virus in our own communities. We’re also at the center of the national vaccination effort.
At McKesson in Bullitt County, I saw a distribution facility the size of 20 football fields. Kentucky workers move in and out of massive storage freezers that keep the vaccines at extreme temperatures. From there, doses head to the UPS Worldport logistics hub at the Louisville airport, which has distributed over 110 million doses across the country.
In the last bipartisan rescue package I negotiated in December, the Senate dedicated $8.75 billion for these vaccine distribution efforts. So far, Kentucky has received $87 million from last year’s bills to send shots to all 120 counties.
Our progress toward herd immunity has nothing to do with Washington Democrats’ nearly $2 trillion spending spree passed only weeks ago. Not a single Republican supported their liberal wish list that only spent 1% on vaccines and less than 9% on the entire health care fight.
They denied the reality of where we are now in fighting this pandemic. Instead, their bill irresponsibly borrowed from future generations and failed to meet the current moment.
During my visits, I also had the opportunity to discuss additional concerns at the top of Kentuckians’ minds. I met with leaders from over a dozen counties still recovering from recent severe ice storms and devastating flooding. Along with my Kentucky congressional colleagues, I wrote letters to President Joe Biden urging him to quickly approve the governor’s requests for federal emergency assistance to help our communities get back on their feet.
After stopping by St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s vaccine center in Northern Kentucky, I also got an update on Life Learning Center’s inspirational work to address homelessness and the substance abuse epidemic. While the pandemic has put their services into higher demand, dedicated treatment professionals and career counselors are helping those in need get a second chance.
While in Owensboro, I spoke with local officials about their ongoing efforts to keep their streets safe from illicit drugs. Leaders across the Bluegrass are tackling this scourge head-on, and I am proud to continue supporting their work.
As the Senate begins another work period, I’ll take what I heard in Kentucky back with me. Washington Democrats are proposing one bad idea after another to force the whims of New York and California on Middle America. Along with my Republican colleagues, I’m ready to keep defending Kentucky’s values and delivering for our communities.
Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is the Senate minority leader. He can be emailed through Robert Steurer at Robert_Steurer@mcconnell.senate.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.