“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It has been more than a week now since my wife and young daughter were the target of a hate crime. First, let me say that God is good, and all is well in the Moore household.
I’ve had some time to collect my thoughts. I was asked to give a comment by The State Journal. I wanted to write my response, so here it is.
I tend to view life through spiritual eyes. I consider myself to be a very spiritual person. I hate to give the devil any credit, I really do, but if there's one area that he has overwhelmingly deceived mankind it’s in the area of race. The devil and his agenda thrive in atmospheres of hate, racism and bigotry.
We see it every day. We live in it every day. We are exposed to it every day.
Is this how God meant for the world to be? Is there a solution? What’s next?
When Jesus died on the cross the Bible says he died for the whole world. He didn’t die for one race or one group of people. He didn’t die just for the poor or the rich. He didn’t die just for the good or the bad. In fact, Romans 5 says that he died for us while we were yet still sinners.
God valued our lives so much that he sent his only son, who was without sin, to die for us. That’s how valuable we are to him. God sees all people as something special. So who are we to judge another race or people? Who are we to turn our nose up at anyone? Who are we to think that we are better than another person? The truth is that we are not.
Racism is demonic ideology that believes that one race is superior over another. However, God doesn’t view his children like that. He views us as those who have accepted the free gift of salvation and those who have not. God still loves those who have rejected him, however there are certain covenant rights that belong to the believer.
I have asked the Lord to heal the heart of the person who committed this horrible act on my family. I hold no grudges. I honestly want the person to be rehabilitated. How can a person do such a thing to someone they don’t even know? That is a heart issue that I hope gets resolved.
Nevertheless, the Lord has commanded us to love. We cannot only love our friends and family. We must love all people at all times. That is the secret to walking in God’s power. That is the secret to walking in God’s blessings. That’s the secret to walking in answered prayer and all that God has for you.
Frankfort, you made my family and I feel loved in the midst of hate. I want to thank everyone for the messages, texts, calls, prayers and thoughts. To the woman who sent those beautiful roses to my wife, thank you!
There are a few names that I feel deserve a special mention: Katrisha Waldridge, Chris Quire, Ed Powe, Pastor Les Whitlock, Mayor Bill May and Police Chief Charles Adams.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is associate minister of First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort.