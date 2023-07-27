This column is a response to an earlier State Journal letter to the editor by Joe Bialek of Cleveland (Letter: Affirmative action 'has outlived its purpose,’ July 17) a conclusion that I adamantly reject. It is critical to understand what the "purpose" of affirmative action is before we can decide if that purpose has been outlived.

This policy is meant primarily to redress the disadvantages associated with past and present discrimination (applying to race, ethnicity, and gender), and secondly to ensure that public institutions, such as universities, hospitals, and police forces, become more representative of the populations they serve. I imagine that few would disagree with the nobility of this intent.

Jeffrey Laird

