This column is a response to an earlier State Journal letter to the editor by Joe Bialek of Cleveland (Letter: Affirmative action 'has outlived its purpose,’ July 17) a conclusion that I adamantly reject. It is critical to understand what the "purpose" of affirmative action is before we can decide if that purpose has been outlived.
This policy is meant primarily to redress the disadvantages associated with past and present discrimination (applying to race, ethnicity, and gender), and secondly to ensure that public institutions, such as universities, hospitals, and police forces, become more representative of the populations they serve. I imagine that few would disagree with the nobility of this intent.
Given this definition, Bialek’s claim that “It is unfair to award preference based on race when all other qualifications are equal” is incoherent as it assumes that race is the sole basis of selection and that all other factors, especially those pertaining to the field of opportunity, are equal.
Bialek makes a hasty generalization in assuming both that preference is based on race and that “all other qualifications” are equal. If we examine Penn Carey Law professor Cary McClellan’s analysis on this subject we quickly understand that these “qualifications” are in fact decidedly unequal, and further that they are not factors of race so much as they are factors of socio-economic class. “Some colleges and universities evaluate students based on how many advanced placement (AP) courses they have taken, but schools that serve students of color and low-income students are less likely to offer AP courses. In addition, many elite schools rely on SAT or ACT scores, but these standardized tests are strongly correlated with the income of a student’s parents and whether the student had access to expensive test-preparation programs. In short, many of the criteria that colleges use to evaluate applicants are not actually fair and neutral, making it necessary to affirmatively consider the impact of race and access to resources.”
This would imply that the charge of reverse discrimination that many level against affirmative action is misplaced, as these socio-economic factors apply to class and not race. Under such criteria, white students growing up in the hollows of eastern Kentucky are subject to the same selection discrimination as Black students in South Central Los Angeles, thus one may reason that although the original intent of affirmative action may have been to address racial disparity, over time our society has evolved and this discrimination has shifted from race to class.
Bialek additionally claims that “I believe the minorities of this country have been given enough time to allow for the ‘cream to rise to the top’ and now must take their equal position alongside of the majority.” This is nonsense as affirmative action was never intended to allow the “cream” of a disadvantaged race to rise to the “top;” it was intended ultimately to provide a level field of opportunity facilitating all individuals, regardless of their race or gender, to rise to a level commensurate with their abilities.
Furthermore, by definition there can never be an “equal” position if it is “alongside” a majority, racial or otherwise. I will reiterate — this is no longer a race issue, it is a class issue — and any appeal to race is a red herring meant to distract from this unsettling reality. In our culture it is generally agreed that any citizen be allowed to improve their lot through individual effort and that any policies seeking to place limitations upon this, intentionally or otherwise, are unacceptable.
Many misunderstand affirmative action as just such an unacceptable policy, but is it really? The fact is that in order for every person to realize their potential, the field of opportunity must be equal — only then can the results be fair, and if the field is not level then it would be immoral to abandon efforts intended make it so.
I believe I have shown that Bialek offers premises in support of his conclusion that presuppose a reality that simply does not exist. Affirmative action has not outlived its usefulness; however the relevant objectives in its original intent may have altered. The problem is that social policies cannot be instituted and then left unattended. Ideally they must be revisited periodically and adjusted to conform to changes in economic cycles, cultural norms, and an evolving socio-economic landscape.
Although I reject Bialek’s position that affirmative action should be terminated, I understand his dissatisfaction with its inability to achieve its original goal. Yet to simply end the policy is radical, reactionary, and counterproductive for society. Affirmative action should not be abandoned, it just needs to be fixed — and five years from now re-examined, re-evaluated, and fixed again. This is how social programs in other countries like Denmark and The Netherlands work successfully.
Viewed through a normative lens in terms of what ought to be as opposed to what is, the moral intent of affirmative action was worthwhile and right. Granted, in its implementation affirmative action yielded some unintended consequences in the form of stigma and a perception of reverse discrimination, but it also provided opportunities to the underclass that would otherwise never have existed. Diversity is a strength. Throwing the affirmative action baby out with the bathwater will only serve to intensify class division in our country, a situation to be avoided if we are to progress as a society. Hopefully we are smart enough to do the right thing.
Jeffrey Laird is a philosopher and retired cartographer. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and has lived in Frankfort since 1991. He can be emailed at jml333la@gmail.com
