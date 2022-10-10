Kentucky has one of the most restrictive constitutional limitations on General Assembly meetings of any state in the union. Legislatures in 36 other states can meet without permission from another branch of state government, one of the truest measures of checks and balances. We convene only for a 60-day session during even-numbered years and 30-day sessions during odd-numbered years. Outside of those periods we cannot meet to enact legislation unless the governor calls us into a special session to address issues limited to what he or she feels is important. 

Kentucky’s antiquated process was necessary at the turn of the 20th century, but modern technology, communication and transportation allows for the General Assembly to convene promptly. In addition, there's no reason for a governor of any state to be allowed this magnitude of power.  For anyone concerned about this being a partisan measure, the re-balancing of power provided in this fall’s Amendment 1 would apply to all future Governors and Kentucky legislators — not just those that may be Democrat or Republican.

David Givens

David Givens

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription