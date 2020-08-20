Wednesday, Aug. 18, marked the centennial celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The groundbreaking legislation granted American women the right to vote, one of the most sacred rights afforded to Americans today, yet we still have much work to do when it comes to voter access and participation in our country.
Kentuckians last week were given some insight into how the election process will operate in November. Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have announced plans for Kentucky voters to submit their ballots amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.
For now, the Kentucky Board of Elections has delayed approval of the voting plan at Adams’ request. We should know a definitive plan in the very near future. However, in the current proposal, there are several ways individuals will be able to return their ballots for the November election — absentee, early in-person or in-person on Election Day.
Absentee voting
Beginning Friday, individuals concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus may request an absentee ballot by mail or via an online portal. To ensure all votes are counted, Adams stated that the absentee ballots are required to be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6. For those concerned about postal delays, county clerks will now offer secure drop boxes to deposit absentee ballots.
Early in-person voting
Another piece of the agreement is early in-person voting. Beginning on Oct. 13, early in-person voting will be available at local county clerk’s offices for three weeks before the election. Be sure to call your county clerk’s office prior to your visit, and check if you need to make an appointment. Anyone this year will be able to vote early at their county clerk’s office, for any reason.
Election Day voting
On Election Day, each county will provide one voting super-center where anyone in the county will be able to vote in-person, regardless of their precinct. County election officials may work with the Kentucky Board of Elections, secretary of state and governor to receive approval for additional precinct locations. Kentuckians who have been unable to be issued a driver’s license or photo ID due to the pandemic can sign a document explaining their concerns and cast their ballots.
The proposal agreed upon was retracted by Adams following some pushback. There will be varying opinions on this. However, I believe this is the right decision and is a move that will protect the health and safety of vulnerable Kentuckians.
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and this is quite the predicament. I am proud our governor, a Democrat, and Adams, a Republican, were able to set aside political differences and work across the aisle. I believe this to be the compromise best for everyone.
As we progress toward Election Day, I will do my best to keep you informed and “in the know.” I ask that you stay safe and wear a mask when going about in public. We will make it through this together! Stay safe and mask up, Kentucky!
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at Julian.Carroll@lrc.ky.org.
