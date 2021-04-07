I read with great interest Sarah Lyall’s “We Have All Hit a Wall” in the New York Times because I learned a new word. The new word is “anhedonia” and it means the inability to feel pleasure.
The past year has been as bad as anyone can remember for the entire nation. The long periods of repetitiveness, loneliness, anxiety and stress have made it hard for anyone to rally some enthusiasm for another Zoom meeting while wearing a shirt, necktie and pajama bottoms.
Worse, reported cases of depression have increased due to deaths of family and loved ones, the losses of home, income and health and the uncertainty of a return to normal activities. All of these factors swirl into a miasma of boredom, dread and exhaustion, says the article. The result: anhedonia.
Let me be the last person to say "The Five Magic Words" to someone who feels this low and this sad. You know what people always say to a guy who feels he can’t go farther, do more, or tolerate the stress he bears. “Just snap out of it!” says the well-meaning friend.
Apparently, that is all it takes. Just a shake of the head, a squaring of the shoulders, chin up at a bold angle, a gleam of determination in the eye and the forlorn fellow is born anew! Simple as that! Now he is ready to beat back the tides of troubles he has endured and face a brighter day.
If only it was as easy as the movies make it seem, anhedonia would be a word never heard again. But there is one good idea you can share with someone you know who is downhearted or you can avail yourself of it, too.
Go outside. Get up and go outdoors. Go in your sweatpants, go with dirty hair, go with mismatched socks. Doesn’t matter.
Get as far as the sidewalk, turn left and start walking. It may seem like even this is overwhelming, but this will help, I promise. You don’t have to trot, jog, run or sprint. Take your time. Don’t look at the ground. Look around. Wave at the first person you see, be he stranger or brother. Just a raised hand and keep walking.
I don’t want to sound ridiculous, but if you feel bad, don’t keep doing the things that make you feel bad. Do one little thing that makes a change. Just a short walk, that’s all. You can manage this. It may be the actual, literal, first step in a process, but you can feel better. The pandemic is fading, the seasons have changed, and things really are looking better. You can truly feel pleasure in small things.
Come outside and take a walk. If you’re walking along, looking around, and you see a guy across the street, and he waves at you, it’s me. Please wave back.
John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.