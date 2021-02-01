081519_FRANK_DianeStrong_hb-9.jpg

(Photo by Hannah Brown)

I was asked to step up from board member to be the president of WalkBike Frankfort and after much thought and contemplation, I accepted. WalkBike Frankfort was one of the first organizations I was introduced to when I moved here three years ago.

As an avid runner, walker, hiker and cyclist, I have a vested interest in the walkability and bikability of Frankfort. I quickly learned that many citizens of Frankfort are not aware of who we are or what we do. So, let me begin by defining that for you.

The purpose of WalkBike Frankfort is to promote walking and bicycling as safe and healthy means of transportation and recreation in the city of Frankfort and Franklin County, Kentucky. 

Our objectives:

• To develop a comprehensive network of walkways and bikeways that includes sidewalks, bicycle lanes, shared roadways and shoulder facilities, shared-use paths and hiking trails. 

• To create network maps and plans, assist in the design of walkway and bikeway facilities and the development of design standards. 

• To assist in the construction and maintenance of walkway and bikeway facilities.

• To educate drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on the safety of walking and bicycling.  

This past year WBF played a key role in many important projects, including the implementation of designated bike lanes on East Main Street on two separate projects, the approval and beginning of building the Thorobred Trail, and the project to preserve the Broadway Bridge. 

Going forward, WBF plans to solidify our partnership with the city. We will work closely with public works and the city manager so we can advocate for walkers and bikers on every project. 

WBF has a variety of projects and events planned for the coming year, including projects that will require volunteers. We hope to be a familiar organization that the community recognizes and gets involved with; after all, it is the citizens we advocate for.  

In the coming months you will hear from each of our officers and board members. They will explain in detail their personal pet projects in WBF and invite you to participate in upcoming volunteer work projects.

We have lofty goals but an amazing group of individuals with innovative ideas and a drive for achievement. I’m honored and fortunate to be a part of this organization at such an exciting time here in Frankfort. 

Diane Strong, of Frankfort, is president of WalkBike Frankfort. She can be reached at dianestrong@ymail.com

