You may have heard this before. I went out to find a friend and none were to be found. I went out to be a friend and found them all around.
Where do you find friends?
Your best friends may be your family. You may be close to siblings, cousins, and others related to you. Growing up, I was blessed to be around a lot of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, siblings, and parents. I didn’t have to think much about searching for friends because so many relatives were always around. This is not always the case. Many people have small families or maybe even no family. Some families go in different directions, live in different places, or move on with different interests and lives.
We often find friends in school. Some of the people we shared elementary and high school with become lifelong connections. Even if we don’t see each other much, we still have those great past times that help us reconnect quickly.
We connect with people at our places of employment. Some of the people you spend hours with every day become lifelong friends.
Houses of faith are often good places to make new friends. People get to know each other in Bible study classes and other small group religious settings. The people you share your faith with will often become like brothers and sisters.
The local gym is often a place where people socialize. If you become a routine attender of an exercise class you will eventually develop some friends.
The internet and social media have become the world’s biggest connection place. To many people this is their only connection. All their “friends” are on Facebook or Instagram. Many people have thousands of social media friends. Too often the loneliest people on the planet are those who are only connected by a keypad.
There are many more places where you can connect. Many communities have baking, quilting, hunting, sports clubs, and more. Civic groups from Kiwanis, Rotary, and Ruritan groups will often meet weekly and do community projects.
You might make some friends volunteering at the hospital or nursing home. There will be people in most of these places who will be glad to make a new friend. Talk to your local nursing home about your interest and you may be surprised how quickly your talents are utilized. You will also find some people who will be glad to make a new friend. Keep in mind this is not always easy as you will be trying to make friends with many who feel alone and forgotten.
You can always become active in the local political circles. This all depends on your level of desperation and if you don’t mind being shunned by whichever party you don’t declare affiliation.
Don’t try to have too many friends. The Bible says a person of many companions may soon come to ruin. However, you need a few friends and hopefully you will have some good ones.
Glenn Mollette, of Newburgh, Indiana, is a graduate of numerous schools, including Georgetown College and Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. His email address is GMollette@aol.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.