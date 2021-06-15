I am very concerned about the struggle that Kentuckians face — and, in reality, all Americans face — in coming to grips with conflicting interpretations of our collective heritage. Now, as in the past, Kentuckians have an opportunity to lead the way.
Ignoring painful aspects of our heritage, like slavery and segregation, is no longer an option. However, there are other aspects of our history and traditions that are both noble and inspiring.
I suggest that we begin a process of enhancing our cultural memory in order to face uncomfortable dilemmas while recognizing what unifies us as a people.
We must enhance our perspective of the American family.
The first step is to understand that you have relatives of other races. Those identifying as Black or African American seem to understand that better than people who identify as white or European American. Recent studies indicate that only about 4% of those identifying as white have DNA that originated in Africa. Unfortunately, this often leads European Americans to view people of other races as "minorities" who are somehow less American than they are.
Vertical genealogy only tells half the story. Horizontal genealogy gives one a very different perspective. Simply stated, you may be 99.5% European according to your DNA analysis, but if your family has been in the United States more than two generations, you probably have a relative who has a child with a partner from another race. We share DNA across racial lines. African American history is American history and your family is a part of it.
Our shared history needs to be democratized.
We pride ourselves on our democratic traditions, but we fail to employ those traditions when facing the challenges of reinterpreting our national legacy. Simply moving statues around does not get to the heart of the problem.
Public education is essential to our democracy. Let the children lead. Whenever a statue is relocated, don't hand the choice for a replacement to a committee of select elites. Let the students in local high schools play a major role in the selection process. It will encourage them to think not only of their heritage but of their values and how those values should be expressed.
Let everyone's voice be heard.
Take the time to listen to those who have a different perspective with regard to our shared experience as a people. We are increasingly creating straw men (and straw women) and arguing against them as opposed to hearing what the other person is really trying to express. If you want others to appreciate your side of the historical narrative, you must show respect for their perspective.
Get acquainted with some recent historical scholarship.
Few people have ever died from reading a book. If you are getting your history lessons from Hollywood, partisan websites, or plaques on statues, you are probably missing something. There are plenty of good, popular authors like S.C. Gwynne, Jonathan Horn, Henry Louis Gates, Erik Larson and James Horn who make American history come alive. Begin to experience the richness of our history and truly appreciate and accept the wonderful and diverse experiences of our people.
As Abraham Lincoln closed his first inaugural address, he said: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection."
We need to heed those words in our own day for the good of our nation.
Thomas D. Matijasic, of Hagerhill, has a bachelor of arts from Youngstown State, a master of arts from Kent State and a doctorate in history from Miami University of Ohio. He can be emailed at Tmatijasic2@gmail.com
Great column! Can we replace Mr. Matijasic for other columnist Jim Waters?
