Is Frankfort special? We would certainly like to think so. Maybe if we just sit and wait, the “right” economic development project will come along. Maybe we are so special we can out compete thousands of other small communities for those better than average wage jobs.

Are we set? The answer is NO. Over the last decade, Frankfort/Franklin County has ranked below the national average in growth, in gross domestic product (products we produce) and personal income growth. We cannot just sit and wait. We are in competition … with everyone, and every place. Let’s face the fact that Frankfort is not likely to attract more than our fair share of investment beyond communities located in the northeast, south or midwest that have similar attributes like historic buildings, natural beauty and land. We need to be ready with more advantages. 

Terri Bennett

