Fact: In America, more children are killed by gun violence that police are killed by gun violence.

Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell were given close to $100,000 by the NRA — that’s why they are quiet about the massacred children in this latest Texas shooting.

They promote gun violence, with their loose or nonexistent gun laws. Texas is a prime example that Kentucky lawmakers follow. Their Republican propaganda is that criminals, immigrants, race wars and even big government are after you! “You" being the law abiding citizens — so get a gun! Republicans have promoted fear and paranoia, turning the United States into a killing field.

Richard Jones

Richard Jones

They have unleashed civilian assassins onto our innocent children with these open, lack of restrictions and background checks on guns, for decades now.

I’m sick of it and you should be to!

I was invited to watch my little grandson graduate from preschool the other day. It was a very festive occasion, but in the back of my mind I was thinking about the possibility of an assassin entering this school. Questioning a fellow grandfather standing with me about my thoughts, he claimed he was thinking the same thing.

All assault rifles should be banned. If you give someone a hammer, what do they do with it? Now change the word “hammer" to a “gun." That’s simple enough for anyone to understand isn’t it?

And so Republicans keep or country trapped, ricocheting one tragedy to our children to another. It’s not inevitable. It’s not necessary. It’s not normal. No other country comes close to this American carnage on our children.

With this proliferation of guns, they have dropped any barriers and lowered the age for anyone to buy assault rifles and hand guns — unleashing these, mostly extremist assault onto innocent people.

Republicans use the conservatives stacked on the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a corrupt and bastardized interpretation of our Second Amendment to make these horrific crimes today possible. This thinking is based on an over 200-year-old law about an individual’s right to bear arms.

That’s when the population density per square mile of this country was a fraction of what it is now. Plus they were carrying around single-shot muskets that had to be “muzzle loaded” and took two minutes to reload. Today, it’s assault rifles like the AR-15, meant to kill humans, that kill our children. They fire hundreds of rounds a minute. Handguns are meant to kill humans too.

President Bill Clinton banned assault rifles and there were fewer mass shootings and crime rate went down. But when the ban expired under the next Republican administration the manufacturing of guns rose along with the mass killings of our children in schools.

Richard Jones is a fifth generation farmer in Franklin County. With his two sons, he operates the family business — Happy Jack Pumpkin and Produce Farm. He can be emailed at rwjhappy@gmail.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription