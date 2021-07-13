The clean energy future is building momentum right here in Kentucky. During June, Kentucky’s Electric Generation and Transmission siting board approved one of the latest applications in Kentucky to construct a 100-megawatt solar facility in Madison County — one of several large-scale merchant solar projects that are being proposed for the state.
And in May, the Kentucky Public Service Commission issued a final order in Kentucky Power Company’s recent rate case, where the Commission rejected the utility’s proposed changes to “Net Metering” — the billing mechanism that allows customers with rooftop solar panels to be connected to the electricity grid and be compensated for any excess power they supply to the grid. The Commission’s order took into account multiple benefits provided by distributed solar generation to the utilities and ratepayers, establishing principles and best practices to be used for determining the value of distributed energy resources.
Corporations are increasingly seeking access to solar and homeowners are becoming more aware of the benefits of using solar on their homes (I purchased a 5 kilowatt rooftop solar system two years ago that supplies much of my home’s annual energy needs). Municipalities are also investing in solar, such as Berea’s “community solar” project and Henderson’s 50 megawatt project that’s under development. “Solar installers” are in the top three of the fastest growing jobs in the country. And the demand for clean energy options to meet climate and carbon reduction goals is accelerating this change.
The solar revolution is not without its growing pains, however. The rapid expansion of large-scale “merchant” solar projects throughout the state have raised reasonable questions in some communities about the use of agricultural land for some developments. After all, agricultural lands, when well-managed through regenerative farming processes, can also be an effective tool for mitigating the impacts of climate change by pulling excess carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, to be stored in plants and soils.
Farmers who adopt regenerative agriculture practices can improve the soil’s ability to retain carbon. Such practices include no-till cultivation, elimination of chemical fertilizers, cover cropping, and crop rotation.
It is important to recognize that each of these strategies — utility-scale solar, community solar, distributed solar, and regenerative agriculture — are ALL essential components to addressing climate change and are necessary for achieving our climate goals.
This presents a new challenge for state and local governments to come up with the right laws, incentives, and regulations to allow solar to responsibly grow at scale; give homeowners and businesses more freedom to invest in clean energy; and sustain the health of our agricultural lands and communities.
Some solar companies are taking the lead, designing “dual use” projects that integrate solar and agricultural production in the same parcels. Some communities have also led the way in establishing guidance for solar developments, to avoid conflicts such as those that have happened in Clark County.
One thing is certain, however. The trajectory for how we obtain and consume power is rapidly changing —faster than some communities are able to adapt. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, over 100 globally significant banks and insurers are divesting from fossil fuels. Meanwhile solar continues to grow exponentially, representing 43% of new US electricity generating capacity in 2020. The addition of battery storage will only accelerate the transition.
The clean energy transition is an enormous economic opportunity for communities throughout Kentucky. Our local and state leaders should work together to create policies that support the expansion of solar and other clean energy technologies, while ensuring that every community has a voice in guiding this development. State policy should also ensure that the benefits of this energy transition are shared and available to every Kentuckian. For example, state law now permits utilities to stop offering net metering when it reaches a mere 1% of their annual peak demand. Lifting this cap would enable many more Kentuckians to enjoy the benefits of using rooftop solar.
Lane Boldman is Executive Director of the Kentucky Conservation Committee, an environmental policy nonprofit in Frankfort. He can be emailed at director@kyconservation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.