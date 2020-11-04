I read with great interest all the political ads from the candidates standing for local, state and national offices. I’m constantly amazed at the consistently used references to fighting.
“When I’m elected, I’ll fight for the good people of …” has been repeated so often the cliché has worn as thin as a miser’s dime. We never stop to ask ourselves who this candidate will fight, what it is they will fight over or if there are any rules involved.
I suppose the two opponents represent Ours and Theirs, and that should be sufficient. But that means the official from Theirs has promised his voters he will be fighting for them, or he wouldn’t have been elected in the first place.
How wearying it must be to Our chosen official to know the future holds nothing but constant combat against the wretched representative of Theirs! Every opportunity must be taken to snatch away an advantage, capture a resource or assert dominance over Theirs.
He promised to fight for the good people of Ours, and then swore an oath when he took office. He’s honor-bound to tirelessly pit himself against all of Theirs, single matched or all at once, for the voters back home.
It is exhausting to imagine, even tiresome to contemplate.
It wasn’t always like this.
I long for the days when one congressman would refer to another as “the gentleman from Virginia” or as “my well-read colleague” even in the midst of a disagreement on the floor of the Capitol.
The real political work was done in the proverbial smoke-filled back room at the courthouse or restaurant or the newspaper office. With cigars in hand and carefully monitored glasses of bourbon before them, voices modulated to carry only so far, Republicans and Democrats would begin the real business of political horse trading.
Make no mistake, it is a knuckle-busting, beard-pulling, very earnest contest for money, influence, headlines and party position. But it is a conflict conducted by collaboration.
One side would desire funding for a road project for his district; the other needs votes for appropriations for a new high school back home. “If you can get behind me on this one, I’ll make sure the boys don’t fight you too hard on yours,” one side would offer. There might be a counteroffer of including the appointment of a son-in-law to some public position. A riposte of making a sewer line extension part of the agreement comes next.
Within an hour, the fight concludes with nary a black eye to be seen.
The road will be paved, the school dedicated, the sewer will flow and the son-in-law gains employment. The public good is served and all sides have something to show for it.
There is no crowing to the crowds about the compromises made. The give and take, swapping this for that, won’t be part of any candidate’s campaign platform. Progress was made quietly, things improved, everyone benefits.
Instead, today we have candidates with a great deal of braying and thunderation, swearing intractable positions and to never, never compromise on anything with anyone. They don’t sound like thoughtful citizens interested in serving the public. They sound like professional wrestlers caterwauling to 12-year-olds.
How grand it would be to hear a candidate say: “I know that everyone in our city, state and nation needs to benefit from the work of elected representatives. I pledge to you voters that I will work as hard as I can with members of every political group to make sure we all are better off in four years than we are now. We all know what needs to be done, and I’ll do my part to help. We really are all in this together. Unless everybody wins, nobody wins.”
I’m John Arnett, and I approve this message.
John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
