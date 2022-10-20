The 2022-2023 Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Update is a long-range plan for future development in Frankfort/Franklin County based on citizens’ input.
One major issue that has risen since the 2010 Comprehensive Plan Update is the bourbon boom and the urgent need for many more aging warehouses to meet public demand. Obviously, our community supports all progressing companies within our county and wants to see them succeed. However, we must be careful not to cause harm in the progression. This issue is getting immense pressure to act upon quickly. When it comes to our quality of life, our precious natural resources, our rural character, our waterways, and wetlands, we need to pause and get it right, not get it quick.
Previous comprehensive plans have not considered the need for these extremely large aging warehouses in our county and/or just across our county line. These extremely large warehouses bring with them several issues which create negative impacts to their surroundings.
Large tractor trailer trucks present a danger to pedestrians, motorists, the infrastructure, and the environment. The whiskey mold produced by these aging warehouses damages homes, vehicles, plant life and may be a danger to our health. We breathe the same air that contains this black mold, which you cannot wash off without chemical or very high pressure.
The potential for contaminating creeks and streams is a real threat and has happened recently due to fire, tornado and natural or man-made disasters. The Peaks Mill area is very karst so any product soaks in the ground and finds its way to the Elkhorn Creek. Therefore, along with the demand to construct more of these aging warehouses is the need for careful planning on where to locate them.
It is not the community’s’ responsibility to change or bend our current regulations to allow these multi-billion dollar industries to construct these big box industrial warehouses wherever it is most economical for their corporation to do so. Local politicians and some banking representatives anticipate additional funding pouring into our community. The problem is that these same bourbon companies are working hard to change legislation so that the tax laws work in their favor, not the community’s favor.
The bottom line is the community will see a fraction of what is now available in tax revenue because historically the state has sided with the bourbon industry because this state is known for horses and bourbon. More specifically, the barrel tax is going away and all you are left with is the real property tax. No tax is worth diminishing our quality of life, damaging our natural resources, and disrupting our rural character.
What should come first in carefully planning for the industrial expansion, is to ensure the community, at least, retains the existing quality of life, if not improve upon it. To carefully plan for retaining quality of life in our community it is important to identify what enriches our quality of life. We have a river that runs through the middle of our town. One way to improve our quality of life would be to develop our river front in a way to draw folks to it. Make it appealing so people will want to sit beside it, eat beside it, lodge beside it and even live beside it.
There should even be opportunities to engage it seasonally but other than boaters, not many engage the Kentucky River like they do our other natural resource that enriches our quality of life just the way it is, the Elkhorn Creek. This update of the comprehensive plan needs to insert protection of the Elkhorn Creek Basin and its tributaries. Strict prohibition of initiatives like large whiskey aging warehouses within the Elkhorn Creek Basin should be implemented before it is too late.
Maybe that is the rush to get these industrial warehouses constructed before everyone in the county refuses to allow it and not just those that live near or frequent the Elkhorn Creek. Goal 1 of the Comprehensive Plan — Growth and Development needs wording such as “… ensuring development is constructed in a strategic manner that protects quality of life and the environment.”
The best we can do as a community is to exclude the Elkhorn Creek Basin and its tributaries from text amendment consideration. This is a great compromise and allows time for the comprehensive plan to address the much-needed protection of our greatest natural resource.
Other considerations for the comprehensive plan updates; we need design standards to create beautiful, attractive places. We need to support all local businesses to create a thriving community and no mention of any specific business like “bourbon."
We need to support and incentivize our local farmers and the farmer’s market to ensure our farmland and productive soils are productive and utilized for many years to come. All neighborhoods, city and county, should have walkways and open green space. Right of ways should be maintained. More strategically planned/maintained public accesses to our waterways. Creatively improve entrances to our county. Protect our natural and cultural resources.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
