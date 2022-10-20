The 2022-2023 Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Update is a long-range plan for future development in Frankfort/Franklin County based on citizens’ input.

One major issue that has risen since the 2010 Comprehensive Plan Update is the bourbon boom and the urgent need for many more aging warehouses to meet public demand. Obviously, our community supports all progressing companies within our county and wants to see them succeed. However, we must be careful not to cause harm in the progression. This issue is getting immense pressure to act upon quickly. When it comes to our quality of life, our precious natural resources, our rural character, our waterways, and wetlands, we need to pause and get it right, not get it quick.  

Joe Sanderson

